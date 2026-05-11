San Jose Earthquakes II Forward Shane de Flores Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek

Published on May 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II and MLS NEXT Pro announced today that Shane de Flores has been named Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 10. The forward netted his first professional brace in a dominant 6-1 triumph over MLSNP Pacific Division rivals Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, May 9.

In the eighth minute of the match, midfielder Edwyn Mendoza found de Flores and the forward doubled the host's lead with a curler from outside the 18-yard box. In the 76th minute of the match, de Flores finished a cross from midfielder Jermaine Spivey to set the final 6-1 margin.

The Danville, California, native found the back of the net for the third time this season, sharing the team lead with Zach Bohane and Julian Donnery.

The 23-year-old Stanford University alum tallied 39 goal contributions (21g/18a) across 78 appearances (55 starts) from 2021-26. In his first year with the Cardinal, he was featured in TopDrawerSoccer's Freshman Best XI (2022) and received an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. In 2023, the forward was part of the All-Pac-12 Second Team and in 2024, the All-ACC Academic Team.

San Jose will now travel to Salt Lake City to face Real Monarchs on Wednesday, May 13, at 4 p.m. PT. Quakes II will then return home to host Timbers2 at the University of San Francisco's Negoesco Stadium on Sunday, May 17, at 6 p.m. PT. Both matches will stream on OneFootball as well as mlsnextpro.com.

HONORS OF MATCHWEEK 10:

MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 10: Houston Dynamo 2

MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 10: Shane de Flores, San Jose Earthquakes II

MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 10: Luca Maxim, Orlando City B







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 11, 2026

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