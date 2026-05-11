Timbers2 Rally in 3-3 Comeback Draw against Ventura County FC at Providence Park

Published on May 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 rallied in a 3-3 comeback draw against Ventura County FC at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. Charles Ondo opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match, landing a header into the back of the net off a set-piece cross. The visitors would then score twice in the remainder of the half, scoring in the 19th and 45+6th minutes to take a 2-1 halftime advantage. Ventura County would add to their lead 13 minutes into the second half, but T2 came roaring back with two unanswered strikes from Nicklas Lund and Daniel Cervantes in the 67th and 72nd minutes, respectively, to force their fourth penalty kick shootout of the season. Ultimately, the visitors claimed the extra point following a 7-6 shootout result.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Charles Ondo (Eric Izoita), 5th minute: Eric Izoita delivered a cross from an indirect free kick to the far post where Charles Ondo elevated behind the defense and headed the ball across goal into the far upper 90.

VCFC - Vicente Garcia (Brett Phan, Jose Luis Magaña Jr.), 19th minute: Vicente Garcia received a ball just outside the top of the box and dribbled it into open space in the area before cutting it back out and delivering a left footed curler to the far upper 90.

VCFC - Mason Vanney (Eric Preston, Isaak Luna), 45+6th minute: Mason Vanney ran to the top of the box after a loose cross from Eric Preston and after controlling it fired a mid-height right footed shot to the near post.

VCFC - Eric Preston (Vicente Garcia), 58th minute: Eric Preston chased down a long ball from his own half and in a one-versus-one with the goalkeeper slotted a low right-footed shot into goal.

POR - Nicklas Lund (Eric Izoita), 67th minute: On an Eric Izoita corner kick delivery into the box, Nicklas Lund rose above the crowd to place a strong low header down the middle of the goal.

POR - Daniel Cervantes, 72nd minute: Daniel Cervantes got to a loose VCFC back pass near the edge of the box and rounded the rushing goalkeeper before slotting it into the open net from near the touchline.

Notes

Timbers2 (3-1-4, 14pts) currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference.

T2 extended their home unbeaten streak to a fifth straight result (1-0-4).

Notably, Portland has not lost in their last five matches overall (2-0-3).

Timbers2 recorded their second-straight game with three goals scored.

Tonight's match marked the third time this season that T2 has come-from-behind to earn a result (one win, two draws).

Charles Ondo scored his first goal of the season and third in his T2 career.

Nicklas Lund scored his first goal of the 2026 campaign and second of his Timbers2 career.

Daniel Cervantes netted his second goal of the season.

Timbers Academy product Eric Izoita recorded two assists on the night.

Notably, it marked Eric Izoita's first multi-goal contribution match in his professional career.

Additionally, his two assists bring Eric Izoita's T2 total to four assists in two seasons.

Tonight marked the second meeting between T2 and VCFC, having previously played to a 0-0 draw at Providence Park on March 23.

Portland faced their fourth penalty kick shootout of the season (1-3).

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 remain at home to host Minnesota United FC 2 at Providence Park on Wednesday, May 13. Kickoff for the match is set for 5:00pm PT. on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (3-1-4, 14pts) vs. Ventura County FC (4-3-4, 19pts)

May 10, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F PKs

Timbers2 1 2 3 6

Ventura County FC 2 1 3 7

Scoring Summary:

POR: Ondo (E. Izoita), 5

VCFC: Santos (Phan, Magaña Jr.), 19

VCFC: M. Vanney (Preston, Luna), 45+6

VCFC: Preston (Garcia), 57

POR: Lund (E. Izoita), 67

POR: Cervantes, 72

Shootout Summary:

VCFC: M. Vanney - GOAL

POR: Cervantes - GOAL

VCFC: Magaña Jr. - GOAL

POR: Lund - GOAL

VCFC: D. Vanney - GOAL

POR: Bamford - GOAL

VCFC: Placias - GOAL

POR: E. Izoita - GOAL

VCFC: Garcia - GOAL

POR: Fernandez-Kim - GOAL

VCFC: Vilamitjana - GOAL

POR: Ondo - GOAL

VCFC: Luna - GOAL

POR: Kissel - SAVE

Misconduct Summary:

VCFC: Preston (caution), 1

POR: Enriquez (caution), 12

VCFC: Placias (caution), 50

VCFC: M. Vanney (caution), 74

VCFC: Arnold (caution), 90

Lineups:

POR: GK Sulte, D Ferguson (Kissel, 65), D Bamford, D Ondo, D Lund, M Fernandez-Kim, M Enriquez © (J. Izoita, 65), M E. Izoita, M Santos, M GriÃ¯Â¬Æth, F Cervantes

TOTAL SHOTS: 22 (Cervantes, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 11 (three players tied, 2); FOULS: 18 (Barjolo, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 1

VCFC: GK Scott, D Hernandez © (Luna, 29), D Magaña Jr., D Martinez, D M. Vanney, M Vilamitjana, M D. Vanney, M Phan (Arnold, 86), F Garcia, F Placias, F Preston (Gozdieski, 86)

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (D. Vanney and Garcia, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 14 (Vilamitjana and Placias, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 8

Referee: Christopher Calderon

Assistant Referees: Jordan Price, Tyler Spiczka

Fourth Official: Andres Palominos

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







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