Timbers2 Secure First 2026 Road Win with 1-0 Shutout at LAFC 2

Published on April 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







LOS ANGELES - Portland Timbers2 secured their first road win of the season with a 1-0 shutout at LAFC2 on Wednesday night. Portland took the lead via a brilliant Noah Santos individual effort in the first half right at the half hour mark. Timbers2 and goalkeeper Sam Joseph kept the hosts scoreless in both halves en route to a third clean sheet and second regulation win of the season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Noah Santos (Daniel Nuñez, Nicklas Lund), 30th minute: Noah Santos controlled the ball up the left side of the field into the box dribbling past three LAFC2 defenders before firing a right-footed shot through traffic from the center of the penalty area.

Notes

Timbers2 are in 7th place in the Western Conference with a record of 2-1-2 (9pts).

T2 played their second road game of the 2026 season.

Notably, it's their first away win of the campaign (1-1-0).

Additionally, Portland secured their third clean sheet of the season after five games played.

Noah Santos scored his first goal of the season and eighth overall for Timbers2.

Daniel Nuñez registered his first assist of the campaign and his fourth for T2.

Nicklas Lund recorded his first-ever assist for Portland.

Sam Joseph registered three saves and his second clean sheet in back-to-back games.

Timbers Academy product Jacob Izoita made his first professional start, playing 59 minutes.

Defender Connor Ferguson made his Timbers2 and MLS NEXT Pro debut starting and playing 90 minutes.

Lucas Fernandez-Kim made his professional debut coming on as a second half substitute.

Six former and current Timbers Academy players featured in the starting lineup, including: Henry Mueller, Adolfo Enriquez, Daniel Nuñez, Eric Izoita, Jacob Izoita and Noah Santos.

Next Game

Timbers2 return home to host North Texas SC on Sunday, April 19. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific). Stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (2-1-2, 9pts) vs. LAFC 2 (1-2-3, 7pts)

April 15, 2026 - USC-Rawlinson Stadium (Los Angeles)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Santos (Nuñez, Lund), 30

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Ferguson (caution), 14

LAFC: Kosakoff (caution), 35

POR: Cervantes (caution), 79

POR: Joseph (caution), 89

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Ferguson, D Lund, D Bamford, D Mueller (Ondo, 82), M E. Izoita, M Enriquez ©, M Nuñez (Fernandez-Kim, 68), F J. Izoita (Griffith, 59), F Santos (Barjolo, 59), F Cervantes (Kissel, 82)

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (E. Izoita, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Santos, 2); FOULS: 12 (E. Izoita, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

LAFC: GK Scally, D Villeda (Ponciano, 74), D Whitchurch, D Diaz, D Santiago (Babineau, 46), M Guerra (Moyado, 60), M Nava, M Zambrano, F Mihalic ©, F Machuca (Rodriguez, 68), F Kosakoff (Mardaresco, 68)

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Guerra, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 19 (Machuca and Villeda, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

Referee: Steven Cardozo

Assistant Referees: Kristin Patterson, Salvador Reyes

Fourth Official: Anthony Almeida

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 16, 2026

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