Timbers2 Fall Short 3-0 against League Leaders Houston Dynamo 2

Published on May 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 fell 3-0 to the league-leading Houston Dynamo 2 in a clash at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. T2 will return home to host Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance next Sunday, May 31.

Goal-Scoring Plays

HOU - Samir Mohammad (Reese Miller), 29th minute: Reese Miller dribbled down the left wing and into the box before crossing the ball to a streaking Samir Mohammed, who tapped it in at the back post.

HOU - Austin Brummett (D'Alessandro Herrera), 50th minute: From the left side of the box, D'Alessandro Herrera played the ball to Austin Brummett on the top of the box where he took a shot that ricocheted off a defender and into the left side of the net.

HOU - Austin Brummett, 70th minute: Austin Brummett picked up a deflected cross in the middle of Portland's box and took a shot that deflected off a defender and landed in the net.

Notes

Timbers2 (5-2-4, 20 pts) is currently fifth in the Western Conference.

T2 ends its seven-game unbeaten streak, tied for the longest in club history.

T2 suffers only its second defeat of the season.

With the result, T2 conceded its only loss at home this season.

First team players Sawyer Jura and Gage Guerra made starts in the match.

Bryce VanVoorhis made his season debut, with the 17-year-old coming on in the 77th minute.

Next Game

Next week, Timbers2 return home to Providence Park where they will host Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, May 31. Kickoff for the match is set for 1pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (5-2-4, 20pts) vs. Houston Dynamo 2 (9-0-2, 31pts)

May 24, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Timbers2 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo 2 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

HOU: Mohammad (Miller), 29

HOU: Brummett (Herrera), 50

HOU: Brummett, 70

Misconduct Summary:

HOU: Bell (caution), 11

HOU: Brummett (caution), 43

HOU: Dohmann (caution), 53

POR: Fernandez-Kim (caution), 57

HOU: Silva (caution), 90

POR: VanVoorhis (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Jura (VanVoorhis, 77), D Lund, D Ondo, M Fernandez-Kim (Nuñez, 62), M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, M Santos, M Griffith (Kissel, 62), F Guerra (Cervantes, 62)

TOTAL SHOTS: 26 (Kissel, Santos, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Lund, Cervantes, 2); FOULS: 20 (Jura, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

HOU: GK Cruz ©, D Betancourt, D Mwakatuya, D Silva, D Miller (Herrera, 46), M Arana, M Dohman, F Mohammad (Gonzalez, 60), F Bell (Sousa, 60), F Dimareli (Hata, 71), F Brummet (Martins, 81)

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (five players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (three players tied, 2); FOULS: 15 (Bell, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 8

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant Referees: Joshua Mills, Andrew Hanks

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







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Timbers2 Fall Short 3-0 against League Leaders Houston Dynamo 2 - Portland Timbers 2

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