Timbers2 Battle LAFC 2 Saturday in California

Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Coming off a big win last week over rival Tacoma, Timbers2 look to continue their strong play Saturday when they travel to face LAFC 2 at USC - Rawlinson Stadium. Kickoff is 7pm PT.

T2 are holding steady in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference with an 9-4-4-1 record (32pts). Meanwhile, LAFC 2 is in 7th, four points behind (7-4-5-2, 28pts).

How to watch

A live broadcast will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com, and can be found on YouTube and OneFootball.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2026

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