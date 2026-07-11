Timbers2 Battle LAFC 2 Saturday in California
MLS NEXT Pro Portland Timbers 2

Timbers2 Battle LAFC 2 Saturday in California

Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release


Coming off a big win last week over rival Tacoma, Timbers2 look to continue their strong play Saturday when they travel to face LAFC 2 at USC - Rawlinson Stadium. Kickoff is 7pm PT.

T2 are holding steady in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference with an 9-4-4-1 record (32pts). Meanwhile, LAFC 2 is in 7th, four points behind (7-4-5-2, 28pts).

How to watch

A live broadcast will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com, and can be found on YouTube and OneFootball.

Check out the Portland Timbers 2 Statistics

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MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2026


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