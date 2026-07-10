Inter Miami CF II Away at Atlanta United 2 this Saturday

Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-11L-4D, 5 points) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign on the road this Saturday, taking on Atlanta United 2 (8W-5L-3D, 27 points) at Turner Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Atlanta United 2

Saturday's contest marks the 11th all-time meeting between Inter Miami CF II and Atlanta. Inter Miami II holds a record of four wins, two draws, and four losses in the series. The most recent matchup came earlier this season, when Atlanta earned a 0-2 victory.

Scouting Report

Atlanta enters the weekend seventh in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings with 27 points from 16 matches. The hosts most recently earned three points after defeating Toronto FC II in a 1-0 result at home.

Offensively, forward Arif Kovac has been the team's standout performer this season. The attacker leads Atlanta with 12 goals and two assists and will once again be a key threat for the hosts on Saturday evening.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.