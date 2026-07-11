Quakes II to Host North Texas SC at Cardinale Stadium in Monterey on July 18
Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
San Jose Earthquakes II News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II will host North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play at Cardinale Stadium in Monterey, California, on Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. PT. The match will stream on OneFootball as well as mlsnextpro.com.
Tickets will go on sale Sunday, July 12, with a general admission price of $15 in advance by purchasing them online HERE and $20 at the door. Parking is $10 and can be purchased HERE. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can contact their representative to claim their free tickets.
The two-time defending Pacific Division champions, Quakes II currently stands third in the table after a dominant 6-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City II on Wednesday at Cardinale Stadium. U.S. youth international Kaedren Spivey scored the go-ahead goal, Julian Donnery had three goal contributions (1g/2a) and Warren Boyce notched a brace in the win.
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