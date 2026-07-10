Toronto FC II Sign Raequan Campbell-Dennis from TFC Academy

Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II today announced that the club has signed Toronto FC Academy defender Raequan Campbell-Dennis to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are thrilled to have Raequan begin his professional career with TFC II," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "His development since joining the Academy last summer has earned him this opportunity and we are excited to continue to support his growth on and off the field."

Campbell-Dennis, 18, becomes the 59th TFC Academy athlete to sign a professional contract with Toronto FC II. He has made nine appearances (eight starts) for TFC II during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season including his Young Reds debut in the club's 5-0 victory over New York City FC II on March 19, 2026. The Toronto, Ontario native recorded two assists in a 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union II on May 29, 2026, earning MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek honours for his standout performance.

Campbell-Dennis joined the Toronto FC Academy in July 2025 after spending nine years playing youth soccer with Dutch Connections FC, Thornhill Bolts and Intercity International Academy in Spain. At the international level, he has featured for Jamaica at both the U-17 and U-20 levels, participating in multiple camps and competitions, including the Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers. Most recently, Campbell-Dennis competed in the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, where he recorded four goals and two assists in five appearances, helping The Reggae Boyz secure qualification for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign defender Raequan Campbell-Dennis to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

RAEQUAN CAMPBELL-DENNIS

Position: Defender

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 139 lbs.

Birthdate: January 30, 2008 (Age - 18)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Jamaican

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy







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