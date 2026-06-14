Timbers2 Suffer 4-1 Loss on the Road to Real Monarchs

Published on June 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







HERRIMAN, UTAH - Portland Timbers2 (7-3-4, 26pts) suffered a 4-1 loss on the road to Real Monarchs (5-6-3, 21pts) on Saturday evening. The hosts opened the score in the seventh minute of play before Daniel Cervantes equalized with his club-leading fifth goal of the season in the 31st minute. Real Monarchs scored three unanswered goals in the second half to earn the result. Today's match marked the second of three-straight on the road for Timbers2.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SLC - Omar Marquez, 7th minute: After a ball was played in from the right wing, Omar Marquez struck a right footed shot that deflected off a defender before trickling into the net.

POR - Daniel Cervantes (Noah Santos, Lucas Fernandez-Kim) 31st minute: After winning the ball in the middle of the park, Lucas Fernandez-Kim found Noah Santos on the left wing who played a high cross to find Cervantes's head crashing into the box and knocking the ball over the keeper into the net.

SLC - Wesley Charpie (Liam O'Gara), 64th minute: Liam O'Gara sent in a corner kick that bounced in the box before being turned in at the back post by Wesley Charpie.

SLC - Michael Wentzel, 73rd minute: Following a free kick, Wentzel collected the ball near the top of the box and fired a volley, low and into the near post of goal.

SLC - Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Izahi Amparo, Antonio Riquelme) 90+3rd minute: Antonio Riquelme gathered a pass in the middle before lifting a ball to find the head of Izahi Amparo. Amparo squared it across to Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos who tapped the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Notes

Timbers2 (7-2-4, 26pts) currently sit in fourth in the Western Conference following tonight's result.

Tonight marked the second game of a three-game road trip (1-1-0).

Daniel Cervantes scored his team-leading fifth goal of the campaign.

Notably, it comes in consecutive games.

It marked the second time Cervantes has scored in back-to-back games this season.

Additionally, Cervantes is the first T2 player to register multiple consecutive scoring games this season.

Noah Santos recorded his first assist of the season.

It marks Santos' fifth career assist with T2.

Lucas Fernandez-Kim recorded his third assist of 2026.

Notably, it marked Fernandez-Kim's third-straight match providing an assist, brining his total this season to three in nine appearances.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 play the last of a three-game road trip at Colorado Rapids 2 on Saturday, June 20. Kickoff for the match from DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (7-3-4, 26pts) vs. Real Monarchs (5-6-3, 21pts)

June 13, 2026 - Zions Bank Stadium (Herriman, Utah)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers2

1 0 1

Real Monarchs

1 3 4

Scoring Summary:

SLC: Marquez, 7

POR: Cervantes (Santos, Fernandez-Kim), 31

SLC: Charpie (O'Gara), 64

SLC: Henry, 73

SLC: Rodriguez Dos Santos (Amparo, Riquelme), 90+3

Misconduct Summary:

SLC: Henry (caution), 2

POR: Ondo (caution), 29

SLC: Charpie (caution), 40

POR: Ondo (ejection), 58

SLC: O'Gara (caution), 68

SLC: Wentzel (caution), 74

POR: VanVoorhis (caution), 82

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D VanVoorhis, D Ferguson, D Lund, D Ondo, M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, M Fernandez-Kim, F Nuñez (Mueller, 62), F Santos, F Cervantes (Kissel, 77)

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Fernandez-Kim, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (VanVoorhis, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

SLC: GK Kerkvilet, D Mesalles, D Charpie (Ottley, 66), D Wentzel, D Henry (Calderón, 78), D Weald, M Marquez (Amparo, 65), M O'Gara, M Anderson (Riquelme, 78), M Rodriguez Dos Santos, F Parker

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Parker, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Mesalles, Parker, 2); FOULS: 18 (Mesalles, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referees: Cameron Siler, Serghei Celan

Fourth Official: Brendan Lucas

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.