Revolution II Host Red Bull New York II on Sunday

Published on June 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (6-2-4, 25 pts.) begins a two-game homestand on Sunday, hosting Eastern Conference side Red Bull New York II (7-3-3, 25 pts.) at Beirne Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Jake Griffith on the call.

Winners of four of its last five matches, New England enters the weekend on a six-match unbeaten streak, the third-longest undefeated stretch in club history. Revolution II collected points in every match during the month of May and now ranks fourth in MLS NEXT Pro in points per game (2.08), while sitting tied for seventh in total points with 25. The strong run included three victories and two penalty shootout wins, which earned first-year Head Coach Pablo Moreira MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month honors for May.

The defensive unit has played a key role in New England's recent success, securing three shutouts in Revolution II's last four outings. New England has allowed just 42 shots this season, tied for the least in MLS NEXT Pro, while its 10 goals conceded are the third fewest leaguewide. In last Sunday's road win over FC Cincinnati 2, defenders Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin, and Jared Smith each logged the full 90 minutes, while Academy product Aarin Prajapati posted an 88-minute shift in his first professional start at right back.

Dahlin, who has donned the captain's armband in the last four matches, recorded his third game-winning assist of the season at Cincinnati. New England is unbeaten when the Swedish defender tallies a helper (3-0-0), while he eyes his 10th start of the season on Sunday. In net, Academy graduate Max Weinstein made a pair of stops against the Orange and Blue. The Vermont native earned his first start of the campaign and helped guide Revolution II to their sixth clean sheet of the season, which ranks tied for third most leaguewide.

Midfielder Carlos Zambrano scored the decisive goal in Sunday's victory, recording the first game-winning strike of his professional career. The Venezuelan has found the scoresheet in back-to-back matches, and is tied with forward/winger Myles Morgan for the team lead in goal contributions this season with five apiece. On Sunday, Morgan looks to continue driving New England's attack as he builds on his team-best 29 shot attempts, including 11 shots on target.

Last weekend's victory also featured several Revolution Academy products, including the 17-year-old duo of Judah Siqueira and Makai Wells, who each own a goal this season. Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native, has suited up for 11 appearances, with seven starts in his debut professional campaign, while Wells has featured in the Starting XI in six out of his seven outings. Academy forward Matthew Jean Baptiste, 16, entered Sunday's victory as the 54th Academy product to make his professional debut with Revolution II in the program's seven-year history.

Revolution II and Red Bull New York II will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, after New York edged out New England, 2-1, on April 12. A win this weekend could see New England climb to second place in the Eastern Conference, as the team is currently sitting in a three-way tie with New York and Orlando in total points. Red Bull II's Roald Mitchell paces the team with four goals, while three players share the team lead in assists with three each.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #13

New England Revolution II vs. Red Bull New York II

Sunday, June 14, 2026

3:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 13, 2026

Revolution II Host Red Bull New York II on Sunday - New England Revolution II

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