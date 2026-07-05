Revolution II Fall to Philadelphia Union II, 4-0

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (8-4-4, 31 pts.) opened a three-match homestand with a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia Union II (7-8-2, 25 pts.) on Sunday at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium.

Revolution II generated the majority of today's scoring opportunities, holding a 30-5 advantage in shots, including a 9-5 edge on frame. Forward/winger Myles Morgan led the offensive effort with eight total attempts, while midfielder Carlos Zambrano added seven. However, Philadelphia's goals on either side of halftime, powered by a hat trick from forward Edward Davis, proved too much for New England to overcome.

New England started the game on the front foot, creating two early chances just four minutes into the contest. In the third minute, Zambrano nodded an effort toward goal that drifted just wide of the frame. One minute later, forward/winger Shuma Sasaki, making his fifth start of the season, lofted a cross into the box, connecting with Cristiano Oliveira. The Homegrown midfielder met the service and redirected a header on target, but Philadelphia Union II goalkeeper Robert Holbrook made the save to keep the game level.

Despite Revolution II's early pressure, Philadelphia Union II scored in the 17th and 23rd minutes to establish a 2-0 advantage. On the visitors' first goal, a ball was slipped down the right flank for Davis, who drove toward goal and tucked away the finish. Six minutes later, Philadelphia forced a turnover in midfield and capitalized on the transition, with Kellan LeBlanc finishing his strike.

New England continued to produce quality looks on goal to close out the first half, with midfielder Javaun Mussenden, an Academy graduate, and Zambrano each tallying two shots. However, Revolution II was unable to pull one back, and the visitors entered intermission with a 2-0 edge.

Looking to erase their two-goal deficit, Revolution II generated four quality looks that forced Holbrook into saves. The most promising opportunity came in the 56th minute, as Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh connected with Oliveira, setting the Somerville, Mass. native up inside the 18-yard-box. Oliveira pushed the ball to his left foot and fired an effort toward goal, but it was tipped over by Holbrook.

The visitors halted Revolution II's momentum, putting away a third goal in the 65th minute. Andrew Craig carried the ball up the center of the field and threaded a pass between the left side of New England's backline, setting up Davis for his second of the day.

With six minutes remaining in regulation, Philadelphia rounded out its scoring by netting a fourth goal. In another transition moment, the Eastern Conference foe placed a pass down the middle of the field, allowing Davis a clear run on goal, where the attacker completed his hat trick.

New England continues its three-match home stand next week, welcoming Columbus Crew 2 to Berine Stadium on Wednesday, July 15. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II outshot Philadelphia Union II, 30-5, including holding a 9-5 edge in shots on frame. The 30 shots were the most New England has registered in a contest this season.

F/W Myles Morgan led the offensive effort today, taking a career-high eight shots, including one on frame.

M Carlos Zambrano aided the attacking surge, also tallying a career-best seven shots, with two on frame.

M Joe Buck made his first start of the season today, the fifth of his MLS NEXT Pro career. The Arlington, Mass. native played 58 minutes and registered one shot.

M Cristiano Oliveira and D Jared Smith each logged five key passes. Oliveira, a Homegrown product, recorded three shots, all on target, while Smith played a full 90 minutes in his sixth consecutive start.

Seven Academy products featured in today's contest, including GK Max Weinstein, D Damario McIntosh, M Joe Buck, M Javaun Mussenden, M Cristiano Oliveira, F Grant Emerhi, and F Matthew Jean Baptiste.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #16

New England Revolution II 0 vs. Philadelphia Union II 4

July 5, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Kevin Broadley

Assistant Referee: Josh Pitt

Assistant Referee: Aaron Font

Fourth Official: Will Jones

Weather: 77 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Edward Davis (Matheus De Paula, Finn Sundstrom) 17'

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (Malik Jakupovic, Oscar Benítez Cobo) 23'

PHI - Edward Davis (Andrew Craig, Kaiden Moore) 65'

PHI - Edward Davis (Willyam Ferreira, Matheus De Paula) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Kaiden Moore (Yellow Card) 19'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 44'

NE - Carlos Zambrano (Yellow Card) 56'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Jared Smith, Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin (C), Damario McIntosh (Chris Mbai-Assem 85'); Joe Buck (Jayden Da 59'), Carlos Zambrano (Grant Emerhi 85'), Javaun Mussenden; Shuma Sasaki (Matthew Jean Baptiste 59'), Cristiano Oliveira, Myles Morgan

Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Sharod George, Levi Katsell, Logan Azar, Aarin Prajapati

Philadelphia Union II: Robert Holbrook; Jordan Griffin, Finn Sundstrom (Andrew Craig 33'), Rafael Uzcategui (C), Matheus De Paula; Giovanny Sequera, Isaiah Mendoza, Oscar Benitez Cobo (Abdoulaye Diop 85'), Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 74'); Malik Jakupovic (Sal Olivas 73'), Edward Davis (John Ruf 85')

Substitutes Not Used: Charli Lorenz, Kaiden Morre, Samuel Diaz Gallego, Tyler Gladstone

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Philadelphia Union II

30 Shots 5

9 Shots (on Target) 5

6 Blocked Shots 0

1 Saves 9

11 Corner Kicks 0

3 Offsides 1

12 Fouls 16

445 (84.3%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 206 (64.1%)







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