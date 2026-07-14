Revolution II Host Columbus Crew 2 on Wednesday

Published on July 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (8-4-4, 31 pts.) hosts Columbus Crew 2 (9-4-4; 34 pts.) for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Wednesday, July 15, at Beirne Stadium. New England's second match of a three-game homestand airs live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Philip Galati on the call.

Revolution II enter the midweek match aiming to bounce back into the win column after opening the three-match homestand with a 4-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union II on July 5. Despite a strong offensive performance where Revolution II's attack recorded a season-high 30 shot attempts, including nine on target, New England fell short of finding the back of the net. New England has logged results in seven of 10 home games at Beirne Stadium this season, with a 5-3-2 home record.

New England's attack continues to follow the lead of forward Myles Morgan, who has netted a team-best six goals in his debut season with Revolution II. Morgan, has appeared in all but one match in 2026 and owns 11 starts, with three goals over the last five matches. The 21-year-old Canadian also leads Revolution II in shots (43) and shots on target (16), while ranking third on the team in minutes played (1,065).

Revolution II's offense has also received a boost from 21-year-old midfielder Carlos Zambrano, who owns three goals and three assists over 14 games played in his first season with New England. The Venezuelan attacker has matched Morgan with three goal contributions (two goals, one assist) over his last five appearances. Zambrano ranks second on the team in shots on goal (12) and third in key passes (21). Zambrano tallied seven shot attempts in the July 5 loss, including two on frame.

Midfielder Joe Buck continues to progress toward full strength after missing the first three months of the season due to injury. Buck, a native of Arlington, Mass., returned to action in June and has collected appearances in four consecutive matches. The 23-year-old Revolution Academy product suited up for his first start of the season on July 5, posting a 58-minute performance with one shot attempt. Fellow Academy graduate Max Weinstein, a Vermont native, seeks his sixth straight start in net in the midweek match.

Revolution II and Columbus are set for their second encounter of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, with Crew 2 registering a 2-1 victory in the first meeting on April 18 in Ohio. Morgan netted New England's lone goal of the match, converting on McIntosh's assist in the 60th minute. Columbus, 3-4-2 on the road this season, carries a seven-game unbeaten streak into Wednesday's contest.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #17

New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

7:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 14, 2026

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