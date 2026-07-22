Revolution II Hosts New York City FC II on Thursday

Published on July 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (8-4-5, 32 pts.) welcomes Eastern Conference rival New York City FC II (8-5-3; 28 pts.) to Gillette Stadium on Thursday, July 23. Thursday's matinee match in Foxborough kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Jack Edwards on the call.

Revolution II are set to close a three-match homestand on Thursday with their singular match at Gillette Stadium of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Campaign. New England has collected points in eight of its first 11 home matches this season, tallying a 5-3-3 home record thus far. Revolution II's most recent home contest ended in a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew 2 on July 15, before the visitors came away with the additional point in the penalty shootout.

Last Thursday's draw featured goals from forward/winger Myles Morgan and forward Matthew Jean Baptiste. A 16-year-old Revolution Academy player, Jean Baptiste opened his professional account with late heroics. With Revolution II trailing 2-1 in stoppage time, Jean Baptiste netted an unassisted game-tying goal to send the match into a penalty shootout. The Montvale, N.J. native led New England's attack with four shots last Thursday, posting a complete 90-minute performance in just his second professional start.

New England's attack continues to follow in Morgan's lead, as the 21-year-old dynamic attacker now owns a team-high seven goals scored in his debut season with Revolution II. Morgan, a 21-year-old native of Canada, maintains his strong run of form with goal-scoring performances, finding the back of the net in three of his last four appearances. Morgan, who scored on midfielder Carlos Zambrano's fourth assist of the season in last week's match, also paces New England's offense in shots (47) and shots on goal (18). New England carries a 3-1-2 record this season when Morgan scores.

On the defensive end, Revolution Academy product Max Weinstein continues to gain valuable minutes in net. A 22-year-old goalkeeper from Montpelier, Vt., Weinstein has started six consecutive matches for Revolution II, including a three-save performance against Columbus. Weinstein has helped New England to a 3-2-1 record over his six starts this season, and was one of seven Revolution Academy products to feature in last Thursday's contest.

New England will be without two Academy graduates during Thursday's match in defender Damario McIntosh and midfielder Javaun Mussenden, a pair of 18-year-olds who will compete in the 2026 Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Mexico. Mussenden, the 2024-2025 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, will represent the United States Under-19s. McIntosh, a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star, will feature for the Jamaica Under-20s.

New York City FC II carries a five-match unbeaten streak into Thursday's match, registering a 4-0-1 mark during that span. Thursday's visitors were last defeated back on May 30, sustaining a 3-2 loss to Columbus. New England and New York City FC II are set for their second meeting in 2026, with Revolution II logging a 3-2 victory in the first of three encounters on May 10. New England has recorded four straight victories over New York City FC II, and leads the all-time series 6-3-3.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #18

New England Revolution II vs. New York City FC II

Thursday, July 23, 2026

11:00 a.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







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