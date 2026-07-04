Revolution II Hosts Philadelphia Union II on Sunday

Published on July 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (8-3-4, 31 pts.) return to Beirne Stadium to open a three-match homestand on Sunday, taking on Philadelphia Union II (6-8-2, 21 pts.). Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. ET on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Peyton Galati on the call.

Revolution II head into this weekend's matchup after extending their road unbeaten run to five consecutive matches with a 3-1 comeback victory over Toronto FC II on Sunday. New England responded in dominant fashion after falling behind in the first half, with six different players contributing to the scoresheet in a three-goal second half.

In addition to the team's strong form on the road, Revolution II has also recorded points in seven of their nine home games at Beirne Stadium this season. New England's 31 points this season are tied for fifth-best in MLS NEXT Pro, while the team's 2.07 points per game rank fourth-best across the league. Revolution II opens their July slate following victories in three of four matches during June.

Defender Jared Smith led the way with a goal-and-assist performance on Sunday, opening his professional account before setting up forward/winger Myles Morgan's eventual game-winning goal. Smith, a Longmeadow, Mass. native also continued to provide stability along New England's back line, helping Revolution II's defense limited Toronto to just one shot on target.

Morgan, who played against his former club on Sunday, added to his strong run of form with his team-leading sixth goal of the season. The 21-year-old delivered his first game-winning tally of the campaign in impressive fashion, finishing with a highlight-reel scissor kick effort. Morgan's goal marked the 10th tally of his MLS NEXT Pro career and the third time in his last four appearances that he has found the back of the net.

Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth rounded out the scoring for New England in second half stoppage time, netting his first goal of the 2026 season. The Uganda international has started 12 of his 13 appearances this year, including seven full 90-minute shifts in the Revolution II midfield.

In addition to Smith, defenders Gabe Dahlin and Damario McIntosh, and forward Jayden Da each recorded an assist. Dahlin and McIntosh both collected their fourth assists of the season on Sunday, tying for the team lead. New England has been especially effective when Dahlin contributes to the attack, owning a 4-0-0 record when the center back records a helper.

New England's defense continues to perform, holding opponents to just 14 goals this season - tied for the third-fewest in MLS NEXT Pro. Revolution II's defense has also limited opponents to 53 shots on goal, a mark that ranks tied for the fewest in the league. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein, an Academy product, has helped anchor the defensive unit in recent weeks, earning his third win in his fourth consecutive start on Sunday.

This weekend's matchup is the second encounter between New England and Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia. Revolution II has tallied points in each of their last four meetings with Union II, including a 1-0 victory earlier this year behind defender Jake Shannon's first professional goal. Stas Korzeniowski leads Philadelphia with five goals this season, while Pierce Holbrook has seen the majority of minutes in goal, recording 37 saves.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #16

New England Revolution II vs. Philadelphia Union II

Sunday, July 5, 2026

11:00 a.m. ET

Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)







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Revolution II Hosts Philadelphia Union II on Sunday - New England Revolution II

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