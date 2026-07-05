Toronto FC II Edged out, 1-0, in Close Fourth of July Match

Published on July 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-8L-3T, 22 points) fell to a narrow 1-0 road loss against Atlanta United 2 (8W-5L-3T, 27 points) in a Fourth of July matchup at Turner Soccer Complex in Georgia.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from last Sunday's side against New England Revolution II with Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor and Micah Chisholm returning in defence for Dékwon Barrow, Marko Stojadinovic and Fletcher Bank.

Daniel Chica opened the scoring for Atlanta United 2 in the 34th minute, steering Matthew Senanou's header into the net after a long throw-in routine.

TFC II came close in the 64th minute when Reid Fisher glanced Lucas Dawson's free-kick just wide of the target.

Seeking an equalizer, the visitors were denied twice in quick succession in the 78th minute as Atlanta goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom produced a pair of crucial close-range saves to keep out Dékwon Barrow and Stefan Kapor.

The Young Reds continued to push for a late equalizer but were unable to find a breakthrough, as Daniel Chica's first-half strike ultimately proved to be the difference in Atlanta United 2's one-goal victory in Athens, Georgia.

Toronto FC II continue their MLS NEXT Pro regular season on the road against CT United FC on Sunday, July 12. Kick-off from Reese Stadium in New Haven, Connecticut is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

ATL - Daniel Chica 34' (Matthew Senanou)

Misconduct Summary

TOR - Reid Fisher 40' (caution)

TOR - Luca Costabile 65' (caution)

TOR - Bryce Boneau 67' (caution)

TOR - Raequan Campbell-Dennis 69' (caution)

ATL - Noe Santillan 90+5' (caution)

Lineups:

ATLANTA UNITED 2 - Jonathan Ransom (C); Daniel Chica, Matthew Senanou, Mohamed Cisset, Dominik Chong Qui; Adrian Gill, Andrew Jardines (Adyn Torres 64'), Moises Tablante (Ilan Ettinger 88'), Ignacio Suarez-Couri (Noe Santillan 79'), Cameron Dunbar (Enzo Dovlo 64'); Arif Kovac (Liam Butts 88')

Substitutes Not Used: James Donaldson, Toto Majub, David Sibrian, Amir Henry

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher (Dékwon Barrow 66'), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm (Kervon Kerr 66'), Luca Costabile; Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 79'), Bryce Boneau (C), Tim Fortier, Tristan Blyth (Elias Khodri 81'); Jahmarie Nolan (Theo Rigopoulos 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Diego Nué-Brito, Edwin Omoregbe, Diego Jalleau







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 4, 2026

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