Revolution II Defeat New York City FC II, 3-0

Published on July 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (9-4-5, 35 pts.) closed out a three-match homestand by posting a 3-0 shutout win over Eastern Conference rival New York City FC II (5-9-3, 28 pts.) on Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Revolution II delivered a clinical first half, scoring three times while controlling the defensive end, holding NYCFC II to just one shot on frame across the full 90 minutes. New England's scoring featured an own goal, in addition to finishes from midfielder Carlos Zambrano and Academy forward Matthew Jean Baptiste. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made the lone save required to secure the team's eighth clean sheet of the season.

New England controlled the tempo of the match from the opening whistle, leaning on a strong effort from its attack in the opening half. In the 38th minute, Revolution II's pressure paid off as they forced a turnover in the middle of the field and worked the ball out to winger Shuma Sasaki. Making his seventh start of the season, Sasaki carried with pace up the left flank and drove a cross into the box that deflected off a New York defender and rolled into the back of the net.

Revolution II doubled their lead just minutes later, as winger Myles Morgan, New England's leading scorer this season, earned a free kick just outside New York's 18-yard box. Zambrano stepped up and curled a precise highlight-reel strike into the left side of the net, extending the lead to 2-0. Zambrano, who suited up for a full 90-minute performance, has now gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive matches.

Jean Baptiste rounded out the scoring just moments before the halftime whistle. Fellow Academy product Aarin Pranapati sprinted up the right side of the field and whipped a cross into the box. A New York defender intercepted the initial ball, but Jean Baptiste, 16, picked his pocket and buried a driven shot at the near post to send New England into halftime up 3-0.

New York nearly pulled one back in the 72nd minute, redirecting a volley on frame, but Parisian was there to make the save. Defenders Gabe Dahlin and Jake Shannon played 90 minute-shifts to help guide New England to its eighth shutout of the season, third-best in MLS NEXT Pro at the conclusion of today's match.

Revolution II will look to take points for the third consecutive match on Sunday, July 16, when New England travels to visit FC Cincinnati 2 for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at NKU Soccer Stadium. Sunday night's match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II have collected points in three of their last four matches, registering a 2-1-1 record during that span. New England went 1-1-1 during its three-match homestand.

New England improves its home record to 6-3-3 this season and is tied for third in the Eastern Conference for most home wins.

New England has now taken points from New York in six consecutive encounters, including two wins this season, and leads the all-time series, 7-3-3.

New England now owns eight clean sheets this season, currently third-best in the league.

F Matthew Jean Baptiste, an Academy player, scored his second professional goal in today's win, his second straight goal-scoring performance. The 16-year-old from New Jersey made his third professional start and played 74 minutes.

M Carlos Zambrano netted his fourth goal of the season and etched his name on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game. The 21-year-old is second on the team with eight goal contributions this season and led the team with two key passes today.

Seven Academy products featured in today's contest - D Aarin Prajapati, D Josh Macedo, M Joe Buck, M Logan Azar, M Levi Katsell, F Grant Emerhi, and Jean Baptiste.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #18

New England Revolution II 3 vs. New York City FC II 0

July 23, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Mario Maric

Assistant Referee: Doug Clayton

Assistant Referee: Justen Lopez

Fourth Official: Justin Saporito

Weather: 72 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kam Acito (Own Goal) 38'

NE - Carlos Zambrano 4 (Free Kick) 45'+3

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste 2 (Unassisted) 45'+5

Misconduct Summary:

NYC - Kam Acito (Yellow Card) 10'

NE - Aarin Prajapati (Yellow Card) 32'

NYC - Peter Molinari (Yellow Card) 36'

NYC - Joao Loiola Santos (Yellow Card) 45'+2

NYC - Joao Loiola Santos (Red Card) 90'+1

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Shuma Sasaki (Grant Emerhi 74'), Gabe Dahlin, Jake Shannon, Aarin Prajapati; Joe Buck (Josh Macedo 66'); Allan Oyirwoth, Logan Azar; Carlos Zambrano; Myles Morgan (Levi Katsell 84'), Matthew Jean Baptiste (Sharod George 74')

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Matthew Tibbetts, Daniel Dixon

New York City FC II: Brennan Klein; Jonathan Lopez, Kamran Acito (Eoin Martin 89'), Joao Loiola, Adonis Campos (Kieran Smith 46'); Joseph Suchecki (C), Peter Molinari; Elhadji Samb (Henrik Hvatum 81'), Cooper Flax (Niccolo Vafiades 46'), Camilo Ponce; James Bilden (Luka Sunjic 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Suarez Gonzalez, Rami Daoud, Gil De Souza, Caleb Danquah

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York City FC II

7 Shots 9

3 Shots (on Target) 1

0 Blocked Shots 4

1 Saves 1

2 Corner Kicks 5

2 Offsides 1

16 Fouls 17

309 (84.5%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 495 (90.9%)







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