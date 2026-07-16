Revolution II Fight to 2-2 Draw against Columbus Crew 2

Published on July 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (8-4-5, 32 pts.) battled Eastern Conference leader Columbus Crew 2 (9-4-5, 36 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night at Beirne Stadium, but fell in the ensuing penalty shootout, 4-3.

Crew 2 opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but Revolution II responded through forward/winger Myles Morgan via free-kick opportunity in the 34th minute. After an own goal from New England came moments later, 16-year-old Academy forward Matthew Jean Baptiste pulled the match level with his first professional goal deep in second-half stoppage time.

The two teams battled through the opening minutes of the contest, with goalkeeper Max Weinstein, an Academy graduate, notching two early saves in the 10th and 13th minutes to keep the match scoreless. However, Crew 2 soon found the breakthrough, as Oneal Taylor delivered a cross to Kevin Gbamblé, who redirected the chance on frame to give the visitors a 1-0 edge with 25 minutes remaining in the first stanza.

Revolution II rallied to even the score, with their equalizing tally coming in the 34th minute off a free-kick opportunity. Midfielder Carlos Zambrano, who matched the team-leading mark of four assists this season, stepped up to the spot and curled a service into the box to find the head of Morgan. The Canada native, netting his team-best seventh goal, met the delivery and redirected a header to knot the match at 1-1.

Five minutes after New England pulled level, Columbus reestablished its lead, 2-1. Crew 2 lofted a ball over New England's backline, finding a striding Prince Forfor. Weinstein came off his line in an attempt to stop the chance, but a last-second touch from Forfor pushed the ball past the Vermont native. Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth made a desperate attempt to clear the ball off the line, but his effort resulted in an own goal shortly before intermission.

New England came out of the break on the front foot, forcing Columbus to make four defensive stops in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Jean Baptiste, making his second professional start tonight, led the way with two shots on frame, but saw both attempts blocked. Morgan and Oyirwoth also recorded chances, but Pruter denied them to preserve Crew 2's lead.

Revolution II continued to apply pressure and found their game-leveling goal in the dying moments of the match. In second-half stoppage time, Morgan dropped a cross into the box that the visiting side failed to clear, as Jean Baptiste got on the end of it and shifted the ball to his left foot to slot home the equalizer, his first professional goal.

New England closes out its three-match homestand next Thursday, July 23, welcoming New York City FC II for its singular match at Gillette Stadium this season in Foxborough, Mass. The 11:00 a.m. ET kickoff will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II outshot Columbus Crew 2, 20-9, including a 6-4 advantage in shots on frame.

F/W Myles Morgan found the back of the net for the seventh time this season, a team-leading mark. The tally marked the third time in his last four appearances he has scored a goal.

M Carlos Zambrano recorded a helper, matching a team-high four assists for the 2026 season. The Venezuelan midfielder, making his seventh MLS NEXT Pro career start, logged three shots, including one on frame, and contributed three key passes tonight.

Academy F Matthew Jean Baptiste, 16, scored his first professional goal tonight. The Montvale, N.J. native played a full 90-minute shift in his second professional start and paced the team with four total shots.

GK Max Weinstein, an Academy graduate, recorded his sixth consecutive start and logged three saves.

Seven Academy products featured in tonight's contest - GK Max Weinstein, D Aarin Prajapati, M Javaun Mussenden, M Logan Azar, F Matthew Jean Baptiste, M Daniel Dixon, and F Grant Emerhi.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #17

New England Revolution II 2 (3) vs. Columbus Crew 2 2 (4)

July 15, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Nicholas Strednak

Assistant Referee: Eric Schreiber

Assistant Referee: Jennifer Dumaine

Fourth Official: Danielle Cornetta

Weather: 79 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Kevin Gbamblé (Oneal Taylor, Isaac Heffess) 20'

NE - Myles Morgan 7 (Carlos Zambrano 4) 34'

CLB - Allan Oyriwoth (Own Goal) 39'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste 1 (Unassisted) 90+7'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Johann Chirinos (Yellow Card) 40'

CLB - Isaac Heffess (Yellow Card) 72'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card) 75'

CLB - Jamil Danjaji (Yellow Card) 90'+2

NE - Chris Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 90+2'

CLB - Nico Rincón (Yellow Card) 90'+4

NE - Chris Mbai-Assem (Second Yellow Card) 90+5

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Aarin Prajapati (Sharod George 88'), Gabe Dahlin (C), Jake Shannon, Javaun Mussenden; Allan Oyirwoth, Myles Morgan, Logan Azar (Daniel Dixon 83'); Shuma Sasaki (Grant Emerhi 75'), Carlos Zambrano (Chris Mbai-Assem 83'), Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Matthew Tibbetts, Levi Katsell

Columbus Crew 2: Luke Pruter; Prince Forfor, Zach Lloyd, Rui Aoki, Isaac Heffess, Brent Adu Gyamfi; Johann Chirinos (Jorge Salmeron 88'), Nico Rincon, Moses Nyeman (Immanuel Ewing 70'), Oneal Taylor (Jamil Danjaji 55'); Kevin Gbamble (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Keller Abbott, Gio De Libera, Jackson Bonos

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Columbus Crew 2

20 Shots 9

6 Shots (on Target) 4

8 Blocked Shots 2

3 Saves 4

9 Corner Kicks 2

2 Offsides 1

7 Fouls 12

384 (85.4%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 397 (83.1%)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 15, 2026

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