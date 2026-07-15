The Coywolves Are Surging. Next Up: Red Bull New York II

Published on July 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







CT United FC returns to Reese Stadium this Sunday riding the momentum of four wins in its last five matches, including last week's 3-2 victory over Toronto FC II. Now just three points outside the playoff line, every match becomes even more important as the Coywolves continue their push up the Eastern Conference standings.

This week brings another big test as defending MLS NEXT Pro champion Red Bull New York II visits New Haven. CT United already earned a 3-1 victory over Red Bull earlier this season and now has the opportunity to complete the season sweep while strengthening its postseason push.

Barnabas Tanyi continues to lead the attack with eight goals and three assists over his last eight matches- including two goals against Red Bull New York II earlier this season. Captain Alex Monis adds six goals and four assists on the year, while goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg has anchored one of the league's toughest defenses with another standout performance last weekend.

Tickets start at just $18 and take advantage of our 2-for-1 ticket offer. Don't miss one of the biggest home matches of the season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 15, 2026

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