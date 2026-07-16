Matchday: Timbers2 Continue Road Trip Saturday against St. Louis CITY 2
Published on July 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 continue their away trip Saturday when they travel to play St. Louis CITY 2 at Energizer Park. Kickoff is 4pm PT.
T2, unbeaten in their last two, sit in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference with an 9-4-5-2 record (324pts). Meanwhile, CITY 2 is five points back in seventh place (7-6-5-3, 29pts).
How to watch
A live broadcast will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com, and can be found on YouTube and OneFootball.
Check out the Portland Timbers 2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 15, 2026
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- The Coywolves Are Surging. Next Up: Red Bull New York II - Connecticut United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Forward Palmer Ault to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC 2
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