St Louis CITY2 Falls to North Texas SC on Saturday Night at Mansfield Stadium

Published on July 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 was shut out, 3-0, by North Texas SC on Saturday night at Mansfield Stadium. After a scoreless first half, North Texas scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute. NTX added their second goal of the night nearly 20 minutes later. The home team tallied a third goal in second half stoppage time, securing the win.

CITY2 will once again travel to Texas next weekend, this time to face Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, July 11, at SaberCats Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Kane Kraus and Emiliano Chavez earned their first starts of the season. Kraus' start was the first of his professional career

Zack Lillington returned to the pitch after suffering a foot injury earlier this spring

Goal-Scoring Plays

NTX: Ricky Louis (Caleb Swann), 53rd minute - Ricky Louis scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.

NTX: Caleb Swann, 72nd minute - Caleb Swann scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

NTX: Ricky Louis (Da'vian Kimbrough), 90th minute + 3 - Ricky Louis scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

NTX: Ricky Louis (Caleb Swann), 53'

NTX: Caleb Swann, 72'

NTX: Ricky Louis (Da'vian Kimbrough), 90'+3

Misconduct Summary

NTX: Slade Starnes (caution), 9'

NTX: Caleb Swann (caution), 14'

STL: Adeteye Gbadehan (caution), 30'

NTX: Ricky Louis (caution), 90'+4

Lineups

NTX: GK Eryk Dymora; D Joshua Torquato, D Slade Starnes ©, D Alvaro Augusto, D Ian Charles (Benjamin Flowers, 89'); M Enzo Newman (Marion Luccin, 85'), M Edouard Nys, M Caleb Swann (Timothy Ospona, 73'); F Nathaniel James (Da'vian Kimbrough, 73'), F Nick Simmonds (Ricky Louis, 46'), F Jaidyn Contreras

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nicolas Arango Montoya, D Jonah Biggar, D Leandro Goncalves, M Umberto Pela

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

STL: GK Nate Martinez; D Chris Pearson ©, D Zack Lillington (Andrew De Gannes, 46'), D Sidney Paris; M Stone Marion, M Adeteye Gbadehan (Samuel Goldstein, 68'), M Trip Clancy (Alex Jundt, 58'), M Emiliano Chavez; F Patrick McDonald, F Kane Kraus (Blake Wilson, 76'), F Jemone Barclay (Lorenzo Cornelius, 68')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Patrick Francis

TOTAL SHOTS: 8; SHOTS ON GOAL: 0; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 3

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

Assistant Referees: Ryan Lindskog, Jacobo Zuniga

Fourth Official: Emmy Nonso-Anyakwo

Venue: Mansfield Stadium

Weather: Clear, 94 degrees







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