Toronto FC II Relocates to Barrie as City Unveils Canada's Newest Soccer Stadium

Published on July 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







BARRIE, ON - The City of Barrie, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), MLS NEXT Pro, and Barrie Stadium Group today announced a landmark partnership that will bring professional soccer to downtown Barrie through the relocation of Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro, beginning with the 2028-2029 season.

The announcement also unveiled plans for a purpose-built, soccer-specific stadium in downtown Barrie, a 3,500-seat venue designed to become one of the most iconic small soccer stadiums in North America. Located in the heart of the city, the stadium will serve as the future home of the Barrie MLS NEXT Pro team while acting as a community destination capable of hosting professional sports and concerts, festivals, and community programming.

Over 1,000 supporters and community members gathered at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie alongside representatives from MLSE, MLS NEXT Pro, Barrie Stadium Group, and municipal, provincial, and federal governments for what is believed to be the largest public club launch celebrations in MLS NEXT Pro history. The event reflected the excitement surrounding professional soccer's arrival in Barrie and the continued momentum of the sport across Canada after being a host country or the sport's largest global tournament.

Toronto FC II has played an important role in developing some of Canada's brightest young soccer talent. Beginning in 2028, the club will continue that tradition from Barrie, strengthening the professional player pathway while expanding access to elite soccer across one of Canada's fastest-growing regions.

"This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for Toronto FC II and our MLS NEXT Pro franchise," said Chris Shewfelt, VP Business Operations, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Lead Governor, Toronto FC II. "The City of Barrie and Barrie Stadium Group has demonstrated tremendous ambition, a clear vision for the future, and a deep commitment to growing the game. Together, we are creating an environment that will support player development while bringing professional soccer to downtown Barrie and strengthening the Toronto FC pathway."

The partnership also represents one of the most significant investments in community soccer infrastructure in Canada in recent history and serves as the catalyst for a long-term vision to establish Barrie as one of the country's premier football communities.

"This is a transformational day for Barrie," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "This investment in our community, alongside Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and Barrie Stadium Group's investment in the newly formed Barrie MLS NEXT Pro franchise, will not only allow for professional sports to grow in Barrie, but provide a pivotal community hub for our youth sports to compete and learn in. From football to soccer, lacrosse to rugby, this new facility will help grow our youth sports while also making Barrie home to professional and international soccer. This is a great day for Barrie, MLSE, Barrie & Canada Soccer."

Delivering that vision is Barrie Stadium Group, who will support the City in developing and operating the new downtown stadium. Led by Chairman Jamie Massie and President & CEO Peter Raco, the organization has worked alongside the City, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and MLS NEXT Pro to bring professional soccer to Barrie while creating a lasting legacy for the community.

"More than thirty years ago, we helped bring the Barrie Colts to our community and built a venue, Barrie Molson Centre, that has become part of the identity of this city," said Jamie Massie, Chairman of Barrie Stadium Group. "Today, we have the opportunity to do it again through the world's game. This team and stadium will become part of the identity of our city for generations to come."

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for Barrie," said Peter Raco, President and CEO of Barrie MLS NEXT Pro and Barrie Stadium Group. "We are creating one of North America's most intimate and iconic soccer stadiums in the heartbeat of Barrie, while delivering a gathering place that the entire community can be proud of for generations. Barrie is not only welcoming professional soccer through a partnership with Toronto FC and MLS NEXT Pro, but we are also taking another major step toward becoming one of Canada's great sports communities."

MLS NEXT Pro continues to expand its footprint in North America by partnering with organizations committed to developing players and building sustainable soccer communities.

"MLS NEXT Pro is designed to accelerate player development while helping build vibrant soccer communities," said Ali Curtis, President of MLS NEXT Pro and EVP, MLS Sporting Development. "Barrie represents the type of ambitious community that we want to partner with - one that is investing in world-class infrastructure, embracing the sport at every level, and creating an environment where players, fans, and the community can thrive. We are excited to welcome Barrie to the league."

The club was introduced publicly today as Barrie MLS NEXT Pro, with its permanent identity, including its official name, crest, colours, and brand-to be unveiled at a later date.

Additional details regarding the stadium, founding memberships, season tickets, community partnerships, and corporate sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming months.

To learn more and receive priority access to club updates, founding memberships, and stadium news, visit BarrieMLSNEXTPro.ca.







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