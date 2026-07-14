Houston Dynamo FC Promote Jeremy Hurdle to Dynamo 2 Head Coach

Published on July 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Houston Dynamo 2 News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC promoted Jeremy Hurdle as the third head coach of Houston Dynamo 2 in team history, the Club announced today.

After first serving twice as Dos' interim head coach (September 2024 to December 2024 and February 2026 to July 2026), Hurdle will now lead the MLS NEXT Pro side at a full-time capacity, while continuing to work closely with the Dynamo first team and Academy leadership to implement the Club's philosophy of collaboratively developing young players through the pathway system by providing them with meaningful opportunities on the pitch.

"We are excited to appoint Jeremy as the permanent head coach of Dynamo 2," said Houston Dynamo FC assistant general manager Nick Kowba. "Throughout his four years with the Club, Jeremy has been an integral part of our player development pathway, first in the Academy and then as an assistant coach with Dynamo 2. His deep understanding of the Club's movement to produce local products for our first team, combined with the strong relationships he has built with our young players, makes him uniquely positioned to guide their transition from the Academy to the professional game. Since taking over as interim head coach, Jeremy has also demonstrated his ability to lead the group, highlighted by a team-record 11-match unbeaten streak to start this season. Dynamo 2 plays a vital role in preparing players for the first team, and we are confident Jeremy is the right leader to continue developing talent and strengthening that pathway."

Hurdle has more than two decades of coaching experience across the professional, collegiate and amateur levels. He joined the Club in May 2022, joining the Dynamo Academy as a U-15 head coach, where he led the squad to first place finished in the Generation adidas Cup qualifiers in both 2022 and 2023. The Philadelphia native later rose through the ranks, becoming Dynamo 2's assistant coach in 2025 before being named the team's head coach.

Throughout his progression to Dynamo 2 head coach, Hurdle has contributed to the development of Academy players, helping guide them through the Academy to MLS NEXT Pro and the first team. His efforts in player development at both levels have seen young players sign professional contracts with the Club, including Matthew Arana, Mattheo Dimareli, Logan Erb and Reese Miller, who signed first team Homegrown Player contracts, as well as Jahmani "JJ" Bell, Noah Betancourt, Enrique Correa, David Garcia, D'Alessandro Herrera and Samir Mohammad, who signed their first professional contracts with Dynamo 2. Hurdle has also overseen several Dynamo Academy players make their professional debuts and has led one of the youngest rosters in MLS NEXT Pro.

"It is an honor to be named head coach of Dynamo 2, and I am excited to continue working with this talented group of players and staff," said Hurdle. "Over the past four years, I have been fortunate to coach players at both the Academy and Dynamo 2 levels, and it has been rewarding to watch so many of them grow as players and people. I am excited to keep building on that work, help our young players continue their development, earn meaningful opportunities and prepare them to make the jump to the first team."

This year, prior to the full-time appointment, Hurdle led Dos to a team-record 11-match unbeaten streak to open the 2026 season, where they recorded 31 points, 28 goals and 20 assists, while leading in fewest goals conceded in open play (four) during that span. Notably, he was named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month in consecutive months (March and April) and led the team to three MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchweek honors (Matchweek 3, 10 and 18). Dos currently sit second in the Western Conference and MLS NEXT Pro overall, with 37 points through 16 matches.

Before joining the Club, Hurdle spent five years (2017-22) at Tampa Bay as an assistant coach and director of operations for the men's soccer program at the University of South Florida. He recruited 23 players during his tenure at USF and oversaw the academic progress of the team, which featured a 100 percent graduation rate. Seven players signed professional contracts after playing at USF during his time as an assistant coach. He also spent two years as the head coach of the ECNL 2002 and Elite 2001 boys' team at Tampa Bay United Soccer Club. He was named the Florida Youth Soccer and U.S. South Region Coach of the Year in 2018 for his work with both teams.

Hurdle began his coaching career in Pennsylvania as the head coach of the varsity team at Germanton Friends School. The team won their first league championship in program history and advanced to the state semifinals in 2014.

Dynamo Dos serves as the Club's development bridge to the First Team, with seven players already making the jump, including two recent graduates in defenders Felipe Andrade and Agustin Resch. In 2025, Dynamo 2 fielded the youngest team in MLS NEXT Pro, with an average age of just 18.9 years old. A total of 13 Dynamo Academy players made their professional debuts, while four of them scored their first professional goals, including midfielder Noah Betancourt, midfielder Enrique Correa and defender Omar Flores.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.