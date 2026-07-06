Orlando City B Draws 1-1 with Crown Legacy FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Orlando City B (7-4-6, 30 points) and Crown Legacy FC (8-2-6, 34 points) played to a 1-1 draw Sunday night at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, with the Lions falling 4-2 in the end-of-regulation shootout.

After a scoreless first half, the hosts broke through in the 66th minute when Nimfasha Berchimas scored on a half-volley after an Orlando City B defender blocked the initial shot from Adrian Mendoza.

The Lions answered just three minutes later as Dylan Judelson scored the first goal of his professional career. Parker Amoo-Mensah delivered a cut-back pass into the center of the box, where Judelson finished to level the match at 1-1.

In the tiebreaker, Justin Hylton and Harvey Sarajian converted their attempts for Orlando City B, but Crown Legacy goalkeeper Lazar Kalicanin made two saves to help secure the extra point for the hosts.

Orlando City B continues its three-match road trip Sunday, July 12, against FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Match Notes:

The match marked Orlando City B's sixth end-of-regulation shootout of the 2026 season following a draw at the end of 90 minutes. The Lions have claimed the extra point in three of those six tiebreakers.

Midfielder Dylan Judelson scored the first professional goal of his career.

Defender Parker Amoo-Mensah recorded the third assist of his professional career on Judelson's equalizer.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made one change to the starting lineup from Orlando City B's previous match against Columbus Crew 2, inserting Ignacio Gomez into the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

66' Nimfasha Berchimas - CLFC 1, ORL 0

69' Dylan Judelson (Parker Amoo-Mensah) - ORL 1, CLFC 1

Teams 1 2 F

Crown Legacy FC 0 1 1 (4)

Orlando City B 0 1 1 (2)

Scoring Summary:

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas 66'

ORL - Dylan Judelson (Parker Amoo-Mensah) 69'

End-of-Regulation Shootout Summary:

CLFC - Erik Peña-Boardman (Goal)

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Save)

CLFC - Aron Jhon (Goal)

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Goal)

CLFC - Sebastian Ventura (Goal)

ORL - Justin Hylton (Goal)

CLFC - Michael Ayovi (Goal)

ORL - Dylan Judelson (Save)

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Clovis Archange (Yellow Card) 57'

CLFC - Erik Peña-Boardman (Yellow Card) 83'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Juan Rojas; D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Clovis Archange, Titus Sandy Jr., Bernardo Rhein (c); M Gustavo Caraballo (Nicolas Torres 88'), Ignacio Gomez (Justin Hylton 67'), Dylan Judelson, Harvey Sarajian; F Issah Haruna, Pedro Leão (Matthew Belgodere 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Luca Maxim; D Albright Chikamso, Landon Oksonski; F Caleb Trombino

Crown Legacy FC - GK Lazar Kalicanin; D Gavin Smith, Amil Hodzic, Wyatt Holt, Mikah Thomas; M Daniel Longo (Erik Peña-Boardman 77'), Adrian Mendoz (Sebastian Ventura 82'), Aron John (c); F Brian Romero (Michael Ayovi 60'), Nathan Richmond (Ethan Curtis 82'), Nimfasha Berchimas (Magic Smalls 77')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jahiem Wickham; M Barzee Blama, Carlos Gonzalez, Jeremiah Munoz

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 5, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

CLFC - 11

ORL - 13

Saves:

CLFC - 3

ORL - 2

Fouls:

CLFC - 6

ORL - 13

Corners:

CLFC - 3

ORL - 5







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.