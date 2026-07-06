Colorado Rapids 2 Narrowly Defeated by Austin FC II

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (1-11-5, 9 pts.) fell to Austin FC II (12-1-3, 40 pts.) on Sunday night in a tightly contested match.

In the heart of the Texas heat, Rapids 2 opened the game eager to dictate the tempo. As they battled to find their footing, it would be Austin FC II to get on the board first with a goal from Vlad Dănciuțiu in the fourth minute.

The deficit sparked a series of attacking opportunities for Rapids 2 as the match progressed. Colorado produced several dangerous breakaways and forced multiple corner kicks as they searched for an equalizing goal. Both Sydney Wathuta and Sebastian Siegler had looks towards net but their shots were to no avail. Though they couldn't find an answer in the first half, Rapids 2 tested the Austin goalkeeper, putting the home team on their heels.

Rapids 2 started off the second half a little quiet as Austin maintained possession and generated some chances. Colorado worked to keep the hosts in check, but Austin FC II struck on a dangerous breakaway to double its lead. The home side continued to capitalize on its momentum, adding a third goal just minutes later to take a 3-0 advantage.

Colorado's persistence finally paid off in the 80th minute as Rapids 2 broke onto the scoresheet, ending Austin FC II's hopes of a shutout. Jaden Chan Tack serviced a pinpoint ball into the center of the box, where Bryce Jamison met it in stride and guided a right-footed finish into the bottom corner. The goal marked Jamison's second Rapids 2 career goal and second of the season. For Chan Tack, the play resulted in his first professional assist and first with Rapids 2.

With time winding down, Rapids 2 refused to let the match slip away quietly. Awarded a penalty in the opening minute of stoppage time, Sydney Wathuta confidently converted from the spot after drawing the foul to cut the deficit to one. Wathuta's goal marks his first of the season and seventh of his career. Colorado threw everything forward in search of a dramatic equalizer, but despite a flurry of late chances, the comeback bid came up just short as Rapids 2 fell 3-2.

Rapids 2 will return home to take on North Texas SC on Saturday, July 11. Kickoff at University of Denver Soccer Stadium in Denver, Colorado is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables

Midfielder Sebastian Siegler recorded his first professional and Rapids 2 start.

Forward Bryce Jamison scored his second goal of the season and of his Rapids 2 career.

Defender Jaden Chan Tack registered the first assist of his Rapids 2 and MLS NEXT Pro career.

Forward Sydney Wathuta notched his first goal of the season and seventh of his career.

Wathuta now has three goal contributions this season.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Zack Campagnolo, Jaden Chan Tack, Charlie Harper, Grant Gilmore (70' Luis García), Jabari De Coteau, Sebastian Siegler (70' Nathan Tchoumba), Ali Fadal [C], Jonathan De La Fuente (70' Rogelio Garcia), Landon Strohmeyer (61' James Cameron), Sydney Wathuta, Bryce Jamison

Unused substitutes: Dash Williams, Kai Thomas, Edgar Heredia

Austin FC II: Erik Lauta, Evan Watt [C], Daniel CieÃ âºla, Artem Dashkovets, Patrick Cayelli (61' Dren Dobruna), Adrian Gonzalez (61' Mohammad Badawiya), Marcel Ruszel, Kenan Hot, Erick Lisboa Feliciano (81' Christian Ayala), Diego Abarca (73' Patrick Gryczewski), Vlad Dănciuțiu (61' Stefan Dobrijevic)

Unused substitutes: Charlie Farrar, Neo Che, Sebastian Seiterle

Officials:

Referee: Marie Durr; Assistants: Ricardo Ocampo, Ben Cuyler; Fourth Official: Gloria Martinez Resendiz







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2026

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