Inter Miami CF II Falls 1-0 on the Road against Chattanooga FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-11L-4D, 5 pts) narrowly fell 1-0 last night on the road against Chattanooga FC.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Sloan Morrison, Daniel Sumalla, captain Tyler Hall and Rondell White formed a back four; Diego Rey, Ian Urkidi and Matteo De Paula started in midfield; Matias Acevedo and Nash Dearmin flanked Mateo Saja in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II took the field in front of a record Independence Day crowd at Erlanger Park in Chattanooga. The Herons generated the better opportunities throughout the opening half, but were unable to find a breakthrough against a resilient Chattanooga defense.

At the other end, goalkeeper Marin came up with a standout save to keep the match scoreless, denying a Chattanooga attacker in a one-on-one opportunity with an impressive stop from the 18-year-old. The teams headed into halftime deadlocked at 0-0.

Inter Miami II continued to push forward after the break, creating several dangerous chances in search of the opening goal. However, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, when forward Alexander Krehl met an in-swinging corner kick to score the lone goal of the evening.

Despite continuing to press in the closing stages, Inter Miami II was unable to find an equalizer as Chattanooga FC held on to secure all three points.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will continue on the road to face Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, July 11 at Turner Soccer Complex. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.







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