Real Monarchs Secure Two Points in Dramatic Comeback at LAFC 2

Published on July 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







LOS ANGELES, California - Real Monarchs (5-8-4, 23 pts, 9th West) claim two points in a 2-2 draw after defeating LAFC 2 (7-4-5, 28 pts, 6th West) 9-8 in shootouts at Rawlinson Stadium concluding its three match road trip.

Playing in Southern California for the second consecutive weekend, tonight's match opened in a back-and-forth affair as both teams pushed to create chances. In the 4th minute, LAFC 2 had the first clear opportunity of the match when a cross was floated to the back post and headed towards goal. Monarchs' GK Max Kerkvliet was called to action and made a heroic double save, parrying the initial header away and soon after getting low to make a kick save when the deflected ball found its way to an open Marius Aiyenero in the box.

Soon after, in the 10th minute, Real Monarch MF Omar Marquez stole the ball off an uncontrolled goal kick and took off down the right sideline. Marquez took his space, whipping in a cross to an unmarked Jesus Barea at the back post who finished the chance with authority for a 1-0 Monarchs lead. The goal was Barea's second in as many games since his return from injury, and he now sits third in the team's golden boot race with three goals despite appearing in only four matches this season.

LAFC 2 maintained possession for the majority of the remainder of the half as they looked for an equalizer, but did not prevail. The host's best chance of the half came in the 43rd minute, when a freekick from DeCarlo Guerra ricocheted off the left post before being cleared from danger. The Monarchs' solid defensive effort saw it carry its lead into the break in Los Angeles.

Coming out of the half, LAFC 2 began to take control of the game, pushing forward with intensity and creating quality chances. In the 54th minute, the home side found its equalizer by capitalizing off a chaotic corner kick. The cross came in from the right flag and was missed by a mob of players from both sides at the near post. It bounced into an open Charlie Kosakoff who hit the ball off the crossbar and into the net for 1-1. Soon after, LAFC 2 converted another set piece when a corner kick was skillfully backheeled by Tommy Mihalic into the path of an open Kosakoff who got his second of the day.

The home side continued to assert themselves, dominating much of the second half. LAFC 2 appeared to be coasting to victory when with less than 10 seconds left, defender Gio Calderon cleared the ball upfield for a last-ditch effort. Fighting with a defender to get to the ball, Liam O'Gara leaped into the air and chested the ball into Marquez's path who had an empty lane to the goal. Marquez took a touch away from the last defender and rocketed a shot into the top right corner, stealing a point at the death with what was the last kick of regulation.

Shocked, LAFC 2 entered the shootout against a Monarchs team who has yet to lose in shootouts this year. The drama continued in the shootout, with LAFC 2 skying their third pen and opening the door for the Monarchs. With a chance to win it, Felix Ewald's penalty was saved, prolonging the game's chaotic ending. Both teams exchanged conversions until LAFC 2's Giuliano Whitchurtch sent his shot over the bar, with Monarchs' captain Calderon stepping up to deliver the dagger down the middle. The 9-8 win in shootouts punctuated an incredible comeback for the Monarchs securing two points in the last matchup of its three-game road series.

Real Monarchs return to the Wasatch Front hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 next Saturday, July 11th at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT with tickets available at the door.

LAFC 2: 2 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Jesús Barea (Omar Marquez) 10': Midfielder Omar Marquez made a surging run down the right field line after picking up a loose ball from a LA goal kick. He then drove the ball across the box to an oncoming Jesus Barea who finished it into the net to give the Real Monarchs the lead.

LAFC: Charlies Kosakoff (DeCarlo Guerra, Sebastian Nava) 54': A LAFC corner that took a deflection off of a Monarchs player and found its way to Kosakoff who struck the crossbar before bouncing into the goal.

LAFC: Charlies Kosakoff (Tommy Mihalic, Sebastian Nava) 63': Another LAFC corner that was back heel flipped by Mihalic to a wide open Kosakoff to score a second for LAFC 2.

SLC: Omar Marquez (Unassisted) 90+4': Long ball from Gio Calderon fell to the feet of a sprinting Marquez who fired in a game tying goal past the outstretched hand of the LA goalkeeper to force a shootout.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

LAFC: DeCarlo Guerra

SLC: Owen Anderson

LAFC: Ernesto Rodriguez

SLC: Liam O'Gara

LAFC: Sebastian Nava (Missed)

SLC: Omar Marquez

LAFC: Tommy Mihalic

SLC: Antonio Riquelme

LAFC: Bryan Moyado

SLC: Felix Eward (Saved)

LAFC: Charlie Kosakoff

SLC: Izzy Amparo

LAFC: Erick Diaz

SLC: Chance Cowell

LAFC: Luke Goodman

SLC: Lionel Djiro

LAFC: Josh Santiago

SLC: Linkon Ream

LAFC: Guiliano Whitchurch (Missed)

SLC: Gio Calderon

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Max Kerkvliet, Gio Villa (Chance Cowell, 74'); Liam O'Gara, Gio Calderon ©, Luis Rivera (Linkon Ream,82'); Felix Ewald, Antonio Riquelme, Omar Marquez, Luca Moisa (Lionel Djiro, 74'); Owen Anderson, Jesús Barea (Izzy Amparo, 63')

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Axel Uriostegui

LAFC 2 (4-3-3): Cabral Carter, Josh Santiago, Guiliano Whitchurch, Luke Goodman, Skylar Kaplan (Erick Diaz, 46'); DeCarlo Guerra ©, Eduardo Villeda (Sebastian Nava, 46'); Liam Lambert (Bryan Moyado, 89'); Ernesto Rodriguez, Marius Omotoye Aiyenero (Charlie Kosakoff, 31'); Dempsey Resich (Tommy Mihalic, 46')

Subs not used: Ethan Scally, Travis Babineau, Nathan Mardaresco, Miles Ozar,

Stats Summary: LAFC / SLC

Shots: 25 / 6

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LAFC: Ernesto Rodriguez (Yellow Card - 39')

SLC: Felix Ewald (Yellow Card - 42')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card - 65')

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Yellow Card - 71')

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Yellow Card - 80')

SLC: Gio Calderon (Yellow Card - 85')

SLC: Lionel Djiro (Yellow Card - 90+2')







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