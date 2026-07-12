Real Monarchs Secure Home Victory against Whitecaps FC 2

Published on July 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Monarchs (6-8-4, 26 pts, 9th West) surpass Whitecaps FC 2 (4-12-3, 17 pts, 12th West) at home 2-1 following an 89th minute game winning goal.

Real Monarchs returned to the Wasatch Front riding the momentum of one of its most dramatic results of the season, earning two points after an intense 10-round shootout victory over LAFC 2. The home side entered the warm Saturday evening matchup looking to continue its strong form and earn three points at home.

The match started evenly with both sides trading possession and offensive opportunities. In the 28th minute the visitors drew first blood, working the ball through the Monarchs defense to take the 1-0 lead. Just six minutes later Max Kerkvliet showcased his skill between the posts, making a diving save to keep the home side firmly in the fight.

Just eleven minutes after Vancouver took the lead, the home side was able to find the answer. After being awarded a corner kick, DF Luis Rivera stepped up and sent a perfectly placed ball into the box for wingback Felix Ewald who out-jumped his defender to send the ball into the net with his head.

Both sides entered the locker room deadlocked at one a piece. After maintaining most of the possession to start the second half, the Monarchs most tangible shot on goal came in the 64th minute, with the shot by Jesús Barea smashing the crossbar.

The Spanish striker continued to pressure the goalkeeper, getting off multiple shots before scoring his third goal in as many matches since returning from injury in the 89th minute. After earning another corner, DF Ruben Mesalles sent the ball central where it fell before finding its way to the top left corner of the box for Barea who sent a bullet of a shot into the top right corner.

With the late game winning goal by Barea followed by a late save from Kerkvliet, the Monarchs secured a hard fought win at home, showcasing the squads grit as it refused to step off the gas until the final whistle.

Real Monarchs remain at home for a second consecutive week next Sunday, July 19th, hosting Tacoma Defiance at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT with tickets available at the door.

SLC 2: 1 VAN

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

VAN: Yeider Zuluaga (Daniel Ittycheira) 28': The Vancouver striker received the ball before turning and zipping the ball over to winger Zuluaga, who fired his shot low into the bottom right corner of the goal.

SLC: Felix Ewald (Luis Rivera) 39': Real Monarchs scored off a corner where Ewald neatly headed the ball past the diving goalkeeper to tie the game at 1-1.

SLC: Jesus Barea (Unassisted) 89': Real Monarchs scored its second off another corner that saw a lucky bounce fall to Barea who unleashed a thunderous strike to the upper right corner of the net.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Max Kerkvliet, Chance Cowell (Linkon Ream, 46'), Luis Rivera (Ruben Mesalles, 59'), Gio Calderon ©, Liam O'Gara, Felix Ewald; Antonio Riquelme (Lionel Djiro, 78'), Omar Marquez (Luca Moisa 59'), Izzy Amparo (Dylan Kropp, 95'), Owen Anderson; Jesús Barea

Subs not used: Trace Alphin

Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (4-2-3-1): Sam Rogers, Sahil Deo (Charlie Rogers, 22'), Trevor Wright, Immanuel Mathe, Micaah Garnette, Carson Rassak, Manav Badwal (Ryder Sewell, 61'), Kevin Podgorni (Tyler Brown 82'), Yuma Tsuji, Yeider Zuluaga, Daniel Ittycheria

Subs not used: Marko Popovic, Timothy Lodder, Hunter MacGowan

Stats Summary: SLC / VAN

Shots: 19 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Liam O'Gara (Yellow Card - 23')

VAN: Carson Rassak (Yellow Card - 45')

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Yellow Card - 71')

The views expressed in this media release are solely those of the sender and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cision.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2026

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