St Louis CITY2 Narrowly Falls 2-1 at Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday Night
Published on July 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
HOUSTON, TX - St Louis CITY2 fell 2-1 in a close match on the road at SaberCats Stadium. Houston scored the opening goal 14 minutes into the first half and held a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Dynamo Dos extended their lead to 2-0 in the 69th minute with a goal from substitute Arthur Sousa. CITY2 cut Houston's lead in half with Lorenzo Cornelius scoring his first professional goal off an assist from Riley Lynch. St. Louis was unable to equalize the match after 90 minutes.
CITY2 will return home to Energizer Park next weekend, facing Portland Timbers2 on Saturday, July 18, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Saturday's match will kick off a three-match homestand for CITY2.
Postgame Notes
Lorenzo Cornelius scored his first professional goal
Riley Lynch recorded his seventh assist of the season, moving into second place overall in MLS NEXT Pro
Zach Zengue made his CITY2 debut after joining St. Louis CITY SC on Friday
Goal-Scoring Plays
HOU: Reese Miller, 14th minute - Reese Milelr scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.
HOU: Arthur Sousa (Austin Brummett), 69th minute - Arthur Sousa scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.
STL: Lorenzo Cornelius (Riley Lynch), 86th minute - Lorenzo Cornelius scored with a header from the center of the box to the upper left central zone.
Scoring Summary
HOU: Reese Miller, 14'
HOU: Arthur Sousa (Austin Brummett), 69'
STL: Lorenzo Cornelius (Riley Lynch), 86'
Misconduct Summary
HOU: D'Alessandro Herrera (caution), 1'
HOU: Alan Martins (caution), 43'
STL: Zack Lillington (caution), 47'
STL: Trip Clancy (caution), 68'
HOU: Vinicius Silva (caution), 87'
Lineups
HOU: GK Logan Erb; D Reese Miller (Myles Gardner, 60'), D Noah Betancourt, D Vinicius Silva, D D'Alessandro Herrera; M Gustavo Dohmann, M Dylan Reyes (Daniel Barrett, 68'); M Jahmani Bell (Jaizhino Perez, 79'), M Samir Mohammad, M Alan Martins (Arthur Sousa, 68'); F Austin Brumett © (Mamadi Jiana, 79')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Roman Kerimov, D Brogan Fitzsimons, M Tristan Cottle, F Sebastiao Nzita
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2
STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Chris Pearson ©, D Zack Lillington (Owen Jorgensen, 61'), D Sidney Paris; M Stone Marion (Lorenzo Cornelius, 46'), M Trip Clancy (Alex Jundt, 78'), M Patrick McDonald, M Emiliano Chavez; F Jemone Barclay (Zach Zengue, 12'), F Chidube Nwankwo (Andrew De Gannes, 78'), F Riley Lynch
Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, M Adeteye Gbadehan, M Samuel Goldstein, F Kane Kraus
TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 18; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3
Referee: Anthony Sobolevsky
Assistant Referees: Diego Blas, Joseph Jeffers
Fourth Official: Jordon Gray
Venue: SaberCats Stadium
Weather: Cloudy, 86 degrees
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2026
- St Louis CITY2 Narrowly Falls 2-1 at Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC 2
- The Assist: Orlando City B at FC Cincinnati 2 - July 12, 2026 - Orlando City B
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