St Louis CITY2 Narrowly Falls 2-1 at Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday Night

Published on July 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







HOUSTON, TX - St Louis CITY2 fell 2-1 in a close match on the road at SaberCats Stadium. Houston scored the opening goal 14 minutes into the first half and held a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Dynamo Dos extended their lead to 2-0 in the 69th minute with a goal from substitute Arthur Sousa. CITY2 cut Houston's lead in half with Lorenzo Cornelius scoring his first professional goal off an assist from Riley Lynch. St. Louis was unable to equalize the match after 90 minutes.

CITY2 will return home to Energizer Park next weekend, facing Portland Timbers2 on Saturday, July 18, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Saturday's match will kick off a three-match homestand for CITY2.

Postgame Notes

Lorenzo Cornelius scored his first professional goal

Riley Lynch recorded his seventh assist of the season, moving into second place overall in MLS NEXT Pro

Zach Zengue made his CITY2 debut after joining St. Louis CITY SC on Friday

Goal-Scoring Plays

HOU: Reese Miller, 14th minute - Reese Milelr scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

HOU: Arthur Sousa (Austin Brummett), 69th minute - Arthur Sousa scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

STL: Lorenzo Cornelius (Riley Lynch), 86th minute - Lorenzo Cornelius scored with a header from the center of the box to the upper left central zone.

Scoring Summary

HOU: Reese Miller, 14'

HOU: Arthur Sousa (Austin Brummett), 69'

STL: Lorenzo Cornelius (Riley Lynch), 86'

Misconduct Summary

HOU: D'Alessandro Herrera (caution), 1'

HOU: Alan Martins (caution), 43'

STL: Zack Lillington (caution), 47'

STL: Trip Clancy (caution), 68'

HOU: Vinicius Silva (caution), 87'

Lineups

HOU: GK Logan Erb; D Reese Miller (Myles Gardner, 60'), D Noah Betancourt, D Vinicius Silva, D D'Alessandro Herrera; M Gustavo Dohmann, M Dylan Reyes (Daniel Barrett, 68'); M Jahmani Bell (Jaizhino Perez, 79'), M Samir Mohammad, M Alan Martins (Arthur Sousa, 68'); F Austin Brumett © (Mamadi Jiana, 79')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Roman Kerimov, D Brogan Fitzsimons, M Tristan Cottle, F Sebastiao Nzita

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Chris Pearson ©, D Zack Lillington (Owen Jorgensen, 61'), D Sidney Paris; M Stone Marion (Lorenzo Cornelius, 46'), M Trip Clancy (Alex Jundt, 78'), M Patrick McDonald, M Emiliano Chavez; F Jemone Barclay (Zach Zengue, 12'), F Chidube Nwankwo (Andrew De Gannes, 78'), F Riley Lynch

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, M Adeteye Gbadehan, M Samuel Goldstein, F Kane Kraus

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 18; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Anthony Sobolevsky

Assistant Referees: Diego Blas, Joseph Jeffers

Fourth Official: Jordon Gray

Venue: SaberCats Stadium

Weather: Cloudy, 86 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2026

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