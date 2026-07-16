St Louis CITY2 Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin Named to U.S. U-19 MNT Roster for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Published on July 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin has been named to the final roster for the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team ahead of the 2026 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Puebla and Mexico City, Mexico from July 21-August 10. The U.S. U-19s will be led by head coach Gonzalo Segares.

This will be McPartlin's second call up to the U.S. U-19 MNT after earning his first call-up last month, making club history as the first CITY SC goalkeeper to earn a national team call up.

All three of the United States' group stage matches will take place at the Estadio Universitario BUAP. The U-19s, who are in Group A, will open the tournament against on July 25 against Haiti, then play El Salvador on July 28, and close out the group stage against Cuba on July 31. The winners and runners-up from each group, along with the two highest-ranked third-place teams, will advance to the knockout stage. The final tournament results will determine CONCACAF's representatives at the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The U-19 MNT finished as runners-up in the 2024 edition of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship and won the tournament in 1998, 2005, 2007, 2017, 2018, and 2022. The U-19 MNT will be seeking its 19th ticket to the U-20 World Cup, which is tied with Argentina for the second-most appearances of any nation.

McPartlin has been a member of St Louis CITY2 since 2025 and made his professional debut against Sporting KC II in August 2025, earning his first professional clean sheet in a 3-0 win. The Missouri native has made eight starts for CITY2 this season, earning three clean sheets and making 33 total saves. McPartlin spent time with CITY SC in both preseason camps this year and has been a regular in first team training throughout the season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 16, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin Named to U.S. U-19 MNT Roster for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship - St. Louis City SC 2

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