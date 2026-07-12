Colorado Rapids 2 Shine on Home Soil against North Texas SC

Published on July 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (1-11-5, 9 pts.) secured their second shutout victory of the season, defeating North Texas SC (5-5-5, 22 pts.) on Saturday night 1-0.

After absorbing an early attacking surge to start the first half, Rapids 2 tightened their shape and looked to control possession in search of opportunities to break through. Goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo answered the call early between the posts with consecutive saves to keep Rapids 2 in the game.

Rapids 2 emerged from halftime with renewed energy, pushing forward and pressing higher up the pitch. As North Texas SC looked to respond, Campagnolo stood tall in net, making a crucial save to keep the match level. Colorado continued to hunt for an opening with a series of set-piece opportunities, but the decisive touch remained just out of reach.

With the match hanging in the balance, Rapids 2 found the difference-maker they had been searching for in the closing stages. After Jaden Chan Tack launched a corner kick into the box, Colorado's initial effort was turned away by the goalkeeper, but James Cameron was first to react to the loose ball. Reading the rebound perfectly, Cameron unleashed a left-footed volley that rocketed into the roof of the net, lifting Rapids 2 to a one-goal lead in the 90th minute. The finish marked Cameron's first goal of the season and the sixth of his Rapids 2 career.

Remaining resolute until the final whistle, Rapids 2 defended their upper hand until the final whistle blew, earning the team three key points. The effort capped off a well-earned victory with Campagnolo taking home his first win of the season and Colorado's second clean sheet.

Rapids 2 will hit the road to take on Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, July 18 for their season series finale. Kickoff at University of Denver Soccer Stadium in Denver, Colorado is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables

Rapids 2 forward James Cameron scored his first goal of the season, and the sixth of his career.

Rapids 2 goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo recorded his first win and clean sheet of the season.

* He also holds sole possession of second-most clean sheets by a Rapids 2 goalkeeper.

* With his 33rd appearance, he now ties Adam Beaudry for most appearances by a goalkeeper in Rapids 2 history.

Rapids Academy midfielder Edgar Heredia made his professional and Rapids 2 debut.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Zack Campagnolo, Jaden Chan Tack, Charlie Harper, Luis García, Grant Gilmore, Jabari De Coteau, Ali Fadal [C] (72' Landon Strohmeyer), Sebastian Siegler (77' Edgar Heredia), Nathan Tchoumba (59' Sydney Wathuta), Jonathan De La Fuente (58' James Cameron), Rogelio Garcia (46' Bryce Jamison)

Unused substitutes: Dash Williams, Kai Thomas, Jackson Pomeroy, Kamal Sawadogo

North Texas SC: Nicolas Arango Montoya, Leandro Goncalves (75' Jonah Biggar), Jonah Gibson, Slade Starnes [C], Liam Vejrostek, Ian Charles, Edouard Nys, Timothy Ospina (62' Marlon Luccin), Nathaniel James (62' Daniel Baran), Da'vian Kimbrough (75' Samuel Sedeh), Jaidyn Contreras (86' Benjamin Flowers)

Unused substitutes: Eryk Dymora, Marlon Luccin, Isaiah Kaakoush

Officials:

Referee: Bowen Taylor; Assistants: Carson Thomas, Charles Rupert; Fourth Official: Max Alatorre







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2026

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