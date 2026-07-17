Colorado Rapids 2 Close out Season Series against Houston Dynamo 2

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (2-11-5, 12 pts., 14th West) will face Houston Dynamo 2 (11-3-2, 37 pts., 2nd West) on Saturday, July 18. Kickoff at SaberCats Stadium is set for 5:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

In Colorado's last match, after fending off the visitors' opening push, Rapids 2 flipped the momentum by pressing forward in pursuit of the decisive moment. Though the match would remain scoreless for almost the full 90 minutes, Colorado would have the last word. In the final minute of regulation, James Cameron made the most of a second-chance opportunity. Reacting first to a rebound off the North Texas SC goalkeeper, Cameron fired home the go-ahead goal. Adding to his five career goals, this sixth marked Cameron's first of the season.

Anchoring Rapids 2's defensive effort was another standout performance from goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo. The shot-stopper added six saves to his career total, repeatedly coming up with timely interventions to preserve Colorado's shutout. Campagnolo's performance secured the 11th victory and fifth clean sheet of his Rapids 2 career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the club's all-time clean sheet list. Etching his name further into the record books, Campagnolo tied Adam Beaudry for the most goalkeeper appearances in Rapids 2 history with 33.

The Rapids Academy pipeline was on display once again Saturday night as Rapids 2 welcomed back familiar faces while celebrating the arrival of its newest debutant. Edgar Heredia took the pitch for the first time in his professional and Rapids 2 career, joining four other Academy players on the field. Heredia's appearance also made him the 11th Academy player to feature for Rapids 2 this season.

Rapids 2's next match presents another opportunity to continue their climb as they take on Houston Dynamo 2 for the third and final time in regular season action. Houston will host Colorado after recording their seventh win on home turf following last weekend's matchup against St. Louis CITY2. Despite a late push from St. Louis with a goal in the 84th minute, Houston Dynamo 2 secured a 2-1 victory.

After dropping the first two matches to Houston this season, Colorado look to end the season series on a high note. When these two sides met in May, Rapids 2 faced an uphill climb after falling behind by three goals while playing a man down following a red card. Alex Harris answered just one minute after Houston's third goal to spoil the visitors' shutout bid, but Colorado's late push ultimately wasn't enough as the match ended 3-1.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.