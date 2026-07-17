The Assist: Orlando City B at Chattanooga FC - July 18, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, July 18, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Finely Stadium, Chattanooga, Tn.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

Orlando City B (8W-4L-6T, 33 points) owns a 2-3-3 record against Chattanooga FC entering Saturday's meeting. The clubs have split their two meetings of the 2026 campaign, with Chattanooga earning a 3-2 victory on April 11 before the Lions responded with a 5-2 win at Osceola Heritage Park on June 15.

Through the first 18 matches of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, Orlando City B's 39 goals rank second in MLS NEXT Pro. The Lions have been held scoreless just once this season and have scored four or more goals in three matches. Orlando City B's 5-2 victory over Chattanooga FC on June 15 marked the club's highest-scoring effort since a 5-0 win over Huntsville City FC on May 26, 2024.

Orlando City Academy forward Matthew Belgodere was named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 19 after scoring the game-winning goal in the 75th minute of the Lions' 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati 2. The honor marks Belgodere's second Rising Star selection of the campaign, having previously earned Matchweek 14 recognition after netting a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Carolina Core FC on June 7. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2, FC Cincinnati 2 1 (7/12/26, NKU Soccer Stadium)

Goal Scorers: Issah Haruna, Matthew Belgodere; Deiver Mosquera

Chattanooga FC Last Matchup: Chattanooga FC 1 (4), Carolina Core FC 1(2) (7/12/26, Truist Point Stadium)

Goal Scorers: Alexander Krehl; Arnaud Tattevin (PK)

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 2-3-3 (Home: 2-0-2, Away: 0-3-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 5, CFC 2 (5/31/26, Osceola County Stadium)







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