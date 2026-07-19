Colorado Rapids 2's Comeback Effort Falls Just Short in Houston

Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (2-12-5, 12 pts.) refused to quit in their road contest against Houston Dynamo 2 (12-3-2, 40 pts.) but ultimately fell 2-1.

The opening minutes unfolded at a measured pace, with neither side able to seize initial control. As both teams tried to gain their bearings, goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo came up with a series of crucial saves. However, Houston found their footing first, striking twice in the 16th and 23rd minutes.

As the match wore on, Rapids 2 began asking more questions of the Houston defense, crossing dangerous balls into the box. A well-timed run from Bryce Jamison in the 37th minute opened the door for Jabari De Coteau, whose promising effort drifted high. Just as the first half was coming to a close, Houston's Noah Betancourt received his second yellow card, giving Rapids 2 the man advantage.

Coming off the halftime break with a fresh wind in their sails, Colorado continued searching for a goal to spark their comeback effort. James Cameron answered the call, delivering the breakthrough Rapids 2 needed to bring the match back within reach.

Building from the back, Colorado pieced together a patient attack that culminated with Cameron's determination in the final third. After receiving the ball on a run down the flank, Cameron found Jonny De La Fuente, who quickly returned possession to Ali Fadal at the top of the box. Fadal slipped the ball back to Cameron, who battled through contact with his back to goal before turning and firing home a finish to halve the home team's lead.

With belief building, Rapids 2 found another gear, manufacturing a series of opportunities that kept Houston's backline on high alert. Towards the end of regulation, Colorado received a red card that leveled the playing field to 10 men on each side. This didn't slow Rapids 2 down as several minutes later a diving header by Jamison on a cross from Fadal almost gave the visitors the answer they were looking for. The comeback effort remained alive until the end, but Rapids 2 were unable to find the equalizer and saw their road battle come to a close at 2-1.

Colorado continues their three-game road trip next weekend as they take on Tacoma Defiance in Washington on Sunday, July 26.

Notables

Rapids 2 goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo made his 34th appearance, making him the all-time leader of appearances by a Rapids 2 goalkeeper.

Rapids 2 forward James Cameron scored his second goal of the season and the seventh of his career.

Cameron has now scored in consecutive matches.

Rapids midfielder Ali Fadal recorded his first assist of the season.

The assist marked Fadal's second career assist.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Zack Campagnolo, James Cameron (62' Jaden Chan Tack), Vincent Rinaldi, Luis García (71' Edgar Heredia), Grant Gilmore, Jabari De Coteau (88' Charlie Harper), Sydney Wathuta, Ali Fadal [C], Nathan Tchoumba (62' Sebastian Siegler), Jonathan De La Fuente, Bryce Jamison

Unused substitutes: Dash Williams, Kai Thomas, Jackson Pomeroy

Houston Dynamo 2: Logan Erb, Vinicius Silva, Noah Betancourt, Gustavo Dohmann [C], Jahmani Bell, Dylan Reyes (90'+3' Kian Walsh), Arthur Sousa (60' Austin Brummett), Alan Martins (46' D'Allesandro Herrera), Daniel Barrett (46' Jaizhino Perez), Reese Miller (71' Myles Gardner), Samir Mohammad

Unused substitutes: Mamadi Jiana, Sebastiao Nzita, Roman Kerimov, Tristan Cottle

Officials:

Referee: Ivan De Cristofaro; Assistants: Jacobo Zuniga, Ryan Lindskog; Fourth Official: Jesus Barrera







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