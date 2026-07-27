Colorado Rapids 2 Unable to Complete Road Rally against Tacoma Defiance

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (2-13-5, 12 pts.) fell to Tacoma Defiance (8-8-4, 30 pts.) on the road despite a late push.

From the opening whistle, the match settled into an end-to-end battle with both sides trading attacking opportunities. Neither team was able to gain a firm foothold early, as each defensive line answered the other's advances. As the half wore on, Rapids 2 began to string together more dangerous moments in the final third. Colorado's defense remained strong as goalkeeper Bryan Dowd, making his Rapids 2 debut in tonight's match, came charging out of the box to shut down a one-on-one scoring opportunity.

Tacoma Defiance broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, but Rapids 2 continued probing for an answer, sending a handful of balls across the face of the goal. The halftime whistle arrived following a close Colorado breakaway with Tacoma holding a slim advantage, but the contest remained wide open.

Despite Rapids 2 entering the second half intent on finding a way back into the match, Tacoma Defiance stretched its advantage in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot. A little less than midway through the second half, Bryce Jamison tested the Tacoma back line with an effort from outside the box.

The momentum swung in Colorado's favor in the 75th minute when Rapids 2 received a penalty kick, while Tacoma Defiance was reduced to 10 men after a red card on the play. Sydney Wathuta buried the shot from the spot, reducing the deficit and giving Rapids 2 renewed life heading into the closing stages. Although Colorado kept the comeback hopes alive until the final whistle, time slipped away before the equalizer arrived, and the visitors fell 2-1.

Colorado wraps up their road series next Friday as they visit Los Angeles FC 2 on Friday, July 31.

Notables

Rapids 2 goalkeeper Bryan Dowd made his debut for the club, earning his first appearance and start for Rapids 2.

Rapids forward Sydney Wathuta scored his second goal of the season.

Wathuta's goal is the eighth of his career.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Bryan Dowd, Jaden Chan Tack, Vincent Rinaldi, Charlie Harper, Grant Gilmore (46' Luis García), James Cameron, Ali Fadal [C], Jonny De La Fuente, Sydney Wathuta, Chris Aquino (63' Rogelio Garcia), Bryce Jamison

Unused substitutes: Dash Williams, Jabari De Coteau, Jackson Pomeroy, Kai Thomas, Edgar Heredia

Tacoma Defiance: Mohammed Shour, Mark Cian O'Neill [C], Demian Alvarez, Jasper Winslow, Edson Carli (88' Omar Hassan), Xavi Milad Gnaulati, Daniel Robles (75' Andrew Brown), Rafael Angel Jauregui, Codey Phoenix, Mark Bronnik, Charlie Gaffney

Unused substitutes: Noah Newman, Taiki Sugitani, Vitalii Kolomiets, Bridger Sandnes, Saku Kitafuji

Officials:

Referee: Adam Rice; Assistants: Salvador Reyes, William Aten; Fourth Official: Jordan Price







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