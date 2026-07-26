Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak with Rout of Philadelphia

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC celebrates a goal against Philadelphia Union II

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC celebrates a goal against Philadelphia Union II(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches after a thrilling 4-0 rout of Philadelphia Union II on Saturday evening at Finley Stadium.

Ameziane Sid Mohand, Nathan Koehler and Daniel Mangarov all scored their first goals of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, while Damien Barker John continued his impressive season with his seventh of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović was called into action early on, making a crucial save from a curling Eddy Davis shot, but it was all one-way traffic from there.

Jakupović turned provider when he sent a long ball into Sid Mohand's path, who beat defender Giovanny Sequera in a one-on-one before rifling a shot past a helpless Pierce Holbrook in Philadelphia's goal.

Tate Robertson became CFC's all-time leader in assists when his long throw found Koehler, who headed in to extend the Boys in Blue's lead in the 37th minute.

CFC displayed its lethal ability on the counter-attack when Mangarov picked out Barker John with a perfectly-executed cut-back pass and the Grenada international made no mistake, finishing in the bottom corner.

The Boys in Blue then showed a different side to its game when, after a sequence of patient build-up play, Alex Krehl chipped in a perfectly-weighted cross before Mangarov volleyed first time to put the result beyond any doubt.

Chattanooga FC could have made it five on the night when substitute Yuval Cohen was dragged down in the penalty area in the 82nd minute, however Holbrook saved Cohen's resulting spot-kick.

Chattanooga FC moves into third place in the Eastern Conference and crucially further strengthening its playoff positioning.

"It was a good performance from the team all around," said Interim Head Coach Richard Dixon. "Playing at home is always special for us and we always want to make sure we put on a good show in front of our fans. We want to make sure we protect our home. The objective is always to go and get three points. Scoring four goals and getting the shutout is big time for us, especially after a run where we've tied a lot of games. I was really pleased with the guys to see the game out. I'm really happy for the guys because they worked hard this week, so they deserve it."

Chattanooga FC travels to face Inter Miami CF II on Friday, July 31 before returning to Finley to face Southeast rivals Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, August 8 for CFC Youth Night. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.

Chattanooga FC (9-5-6, 37 pts.) - Philadelphia Union II (7-10-3, 26 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 2,640

Final score:

CFC: 4

PHI: 0

Scoring summary:

12': Ameziane Sid Mohand - CFC

37': Nathan Koehler (A: Tate Robertson) - CFC

47': Damien Barker John (A: Daniel Mangarov) - CFC

75': Daniel Mangarov (A: Alex Krehl) - CFC

Stats (CFC / PHI):

Expected goals (xG): 2.59 / 0.88

Possession: 45% / 55%

Shots: 14 / 13

Shots on goal: 7 / 6

Blocked shots: 4 / 2

Total passes: 391 / 451

Passing accuracy percentage: 80.8 / 86.3

Corners: 3 / 5

Total crosses: 0 / 7

Offsides: 0 / 7

Goalkeeper saves: 6 / 2

Clearances: 5 / 6

Fouls: 13 / 16

Discipline:

11' - PHI, Willyam Ferreira

34' - CFC, Anthony Sorenson

44' - PHI, Giovanny Sequera

66' - CFC, Yves Tcheuyap

90'+4' - PHI, Óscar Benítez Cobo

Lineups:

Chattanooga FC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson (Luke Husakiwsky 81'), Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar, Yves Tcheuyap, Isaiah Jones (Alexis Arrúa 77'), Tate Robertson (Steeve Louis Jean 67'), Alex McGrath (C), Ameziane Sid Mohand (Daniel Mangarov 46'), Damien Barker John, Alex Krehl (Yuval Cohen 76')

Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Mattias Hanchard, Darwin Ortiz, Francis Amoateng

Head Coach: Richard Dixon

Philadelphia Union II starters: Pierce Holbrook, Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 79'), Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcategui (C), Giovanny Sequera, Matheus De Paula, Isaiah Mendoza, Willyam Ferreira (Óscar Benítez Cobo 46'), Kellan LeBlanc (Tyler Gladstone 65'), Malik Jakupović (Sal Olivas 57'), Eddy Davis (John Ruf 79')

Substitutes not used: Matthew White, Abdoulaye Diop, Samuel Diaz Gallego, Mamoutou Berthe

Head Coach: Christopher Harmon

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