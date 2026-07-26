Penalty Is the Difference as Real Monarchs Fall 1-0 to Portland Timbers 2

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







PORTLAND, Oregon - Real Monarchs (6-10-4, 26 pts, 10th West) lost a close matchup to Portland Timbers 2 (11-4-5, 30 pts, 3rd West) on Sunday, falling 1-0 as visitors at Providence Park.

Looking to course correct after a 4-2 home loss to Tacoma Defiance, Real Monarchs traveled to Portland for the first matchup of a three-game road trip that will be played over the next two weeks. Portland Timbers 2 entered the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, holding third place in the Western Conference standings.

After a back-and-forth first half in which both teams were able to generate small opportunities, neither entered the break with an advantage. Portland created eight shots, forcing two important saves from GK Max Kerkvliet, and the Monarchs shot four times, three of which came from striker Lineker Rodrigues. Very little separated the two sides in the first 45, and the match quickly became a race to find the crucial first goal.

In the 66th minute, Portland Timbers 2 finally got the breakthrough goal, winning a penalty after a foul from Luca Moisa. With a stutter step run-up, Daniel Cervantes stepped up for Portland and converted the kick with a shot to the bottom left corner.

The goal gave Portland a boost going forward, and the west coast side started to look more dangerous in attack. In the 76th minute, a long ball over the top of the defense found Maximilian Kissel who was one-on-one with Kerkvliet. Sprinting back to recover, captain Kobi Henry made a heroic challenge, stepping in to steal the ball with his right foot to deny one of Portland's best chances of the day.

While the Utah side started to apply more pressure late in the match in search of the equalizer, it proved to be too little too late. Cervantes' penalty, his 7th goal of the season, was enough to deliver the home side the three points on Sunday.

Real Monarchs continues its series of road matches next Sunday, August 2, where it will face St. Louis City SC 2 at Energizer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT, with the game available to stream on OneFootball.

POR 1: 0 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

POR: Daniel Cervantes 66': Connor Fergusen won a penalty after a foul in the box from Luca Moisa. Daniel Cervantes converted from the spot with a shot to the bottom left corner.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Max Kerkvliet, Antonio Riquelme, Liam O'Gara, Kobi Henry ©, Gio Calderon, Owen Anderson; Ruben Mesalles (Nico Silva, 84'), Luca Moisa (Lionel Djiro, 78'), Omar Marquez, Izzy Amparo (Felix Ewald, 70'); Lineker Rodrigues

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Luis Rivera, Chance Cowell, Cris Rios, Dylan Kropp

Portland Timbers 2 (4-3-3): Samuel Joseph; Charles Ondo, Alex Bamford, Nicklas Lund, Sawyer Jura; Lucas Fernandez (Omir Fernandez, 67'), Victor Enriquez © (Cole Cruthers, 90'+4), Eric Izoita; Connor Fergusen, Daniel Cervantes (Maximilian Kissel, 67'), Benjamin Barjolo (Colin Griffith, 59')

Subs not used: Max Nelson, Noah Zendejas, Bryce VanVoorhis, Daniel Nunez, Henry Mueller

Stats Summary: POR / SLC

Shots: 20 / 7

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Fouls: 15 /19

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Yellow Card - 20')

SLC: Liam O'Gara (Yellow Card - 35')

POR: Lucas Fernandez (Yellow Card - 41')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card - 56')

SLC: Lineker Rodriguez (Yellow Card - 65')

POR: Victor Enriquez (Yellow Card - 75')

SLC: Kobi Henry (Yellow Card - 77')

POR: Eric Izoita (Yellow Card - 87')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card - 90'+3)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2026

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