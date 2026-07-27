Huntsville City FC Wins 1-0 against Orlando City B Sunday Night

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC earned a 1-0 victory over Orlando City B on Sunday night, closing out the regular season series with a win at Osceola County Stadium.

Following a 3-1 win in the first matchup and a narrow 2-1 loss in the second meeting, the Boys in Blue claimed the final chapter of the season series with a hard-fought road victory.

Neither side was able to find the breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes, but Huntsville came out of the halftime break with renewed pressure. In the 64th minute, Yañez delivered the decisive moment, scoring his first goal for Huntsville City FC to put the Boys in Blue ahead.

From there, Huntsville's defense took over, managing the final stretch of the match and keeping Orlando City B off the scoresheet to preserve the 1-0 victory.

Yañez's first goal in Huntsville colors and another clean sheet from Will Mackay powered Huntsville City FC to another important result as the club continues its climb through the second half of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

The Boys in Blue now turn their attention to Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field. The match will serve as Back to School Night, with fans invited to celebrate the upcoming school year while cheering on Huntsville City FC.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2026

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