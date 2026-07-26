Quakes II Falls to Pacific Division Rivals

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to Ventura County FC 3-0 on Saturday night at William Rolland Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

After a scoreless first half, the hosts found the back of the net in the 46th minute. While the San Jose defense fought to the end, Ventura County secured two additional unanswered goals to set the final 3-0 margin.

Quakes II travels home to face Austin FC II on Sunday, Aug. 2. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Ventura County FC 3 - 0 San Jose Earthquakes II

Saturday, July 25, 2026 - William Rolland Stadium; Thousand Oaks, California

Weather: 78°F Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Ivan De Cristofaro

AR1: Blanca Rodriguez

AR2: Aleh Maslianka

4th Official: Jose Landa

Scoring Summary:

VCFC (1-0) - Eric Preston (Luis Müller) 46'

VCFC (2-0) - Luis Müller (unassisted) 69'

VCFC (3-0) - Angel Alexander Villatoro (unassisted) 78'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Kaedren Spivey (caution) 19'

VENTURA COUNTY FC: Sebastian Conlon (GK); Riley Dalgado, Enrique Martinez, Mason Vanney, Mateo McLean; Vicente Garcia, Luis Müller (Angel Alexander Villatoro 69'), Brett Phan, Jeremi Djieze (Aaron Medina 76'), Eric Preston (Ikenna Chidebe 90+1'); Julian Placias (Christian Vanney 90').

Substitutes not used: Will Walker (GK).

SHOTS: 12; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 8; CLEARANCES: 5

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nathan Crockford (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner, Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (Shane de Flores 73'); Kaedren Spivey (Gabriel Bracken Serra 63'), Rohan Rajagopal (Jorge Torres 85'), Edwyn Mendoza; Julian Donnery, Zach Bohane (Warren Boyce 85'), Tomo Allen (Jermaine Spivey 63').

Substitutes not used: Marcelo Avalos (GK), Nikko Perez.

SHOTS: 13; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 11; CLEARANCES: 1







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Quakes II Falls to Pacific Division Rivals - San Jose Earthquakes II

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