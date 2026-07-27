St Louis CITY2 Draws Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in Regulation Before Falling in Penalty Shootout
Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 earned one point after falling to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Energizer Park on Sunday Night. Zack Lillington opened the scoring in the fifth minute, earning his first professional goal off an assist from Zach Zengue. Whitecaps FC 2's Daniel Ittycheria responded with the tying goal late in first half stoppage time. In the penalty shootout following regulation, Lillington, Zengue and Patrick McDonald converted their penalty kicks for CITY2.
CITY2 will return home to play Real Monarchs next Sunday, August 2 at Energizer Park with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Zack Lillington scored his first professional goal
Zach Zengue recorded his second assist of the season. Zengue has recorded assists in back-to-back matches for CITY2
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Zack Lillington (Zach Zengue), 5th minute - Zack Lillington scored with a header from the center of the box to the top left corner.
VAN: Daniel Ittycheria, 45th minute + 7 - Daniel Ittycheria scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.
Scoring Summary
STL: Zack Lillington (Zach Zengue), 5'
VAN: Daniel Ittycheria, 45'+7
Misconduct Summary
VAN: Trevor Wright (caution), 14'
STL: Owen Jorgensen (caution), 85'
Lineups
STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Chris Pearson © (Owen Jorgensen, 73'), D Zack Lillington, D Andrew De Gannes; M Patrick McDonald, M Trip Clancy, M Zach Zengue, M Yu Ota (Lorenzo Cornelius, 73'); F Brendan McSorley (Samuel Goldstein, 10', Nighte Pickering, 62'), F Sidney Paris, F Riley Lynch (Tyson Pearce, 62')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, D Emiliano Chavez, D Adeteye Gbadehan, M Alex Jundt
TOTAL SHOTS: 29; SHOTS ON GOAL: 13; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3
VAN: GK Sam Rogers, D Trevor Wright ©, D Immanuel Mathe, D Micaah Garnette, D Yuma Tsuji; M Cristiano Bruletti, M Carson Rassak, M Ryder Sewell (Tyler Brown, 62'), M Kevin Podgorni, M Yeider Zuluaga (Marko Popovic, 79'); F Daniel Ittycheria (Liam Campagna, 90'+3)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Timothy Lodder
TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 11
Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge
Assistant Referees: Tyler Spiczka, Douglas Clayton
Fourth Official: Esad Omanovic
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Sunny, 93 degrees
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2026
- Revolution II Battle FC Cincinnati 2 to 2-2 Draw - New England Revolution II
- St Louis CITY2 Draws Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in Regulation Before Falling in Penalty Shootout - St. Louis City SC 2
- Orlando City B Falls 1-0 to Huntsville City FC - Orlando City B
- Huntsville City FC Wins 1-0 against Orlando City B Sunday Night - Huntsville City FC
- Penalty Is the Difference as Real Monarchs Fall 1-0 to Portland Timbers 2 - Real Monarchs
- Penalty Is the Difference as Real Monarchs Fall 1-0 to Portland Timbers 2 - Real Monarchs
- Atlanta United 2 Topples New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak with Rout of Philadelphia - Chattanooga FC
- Quakes II Falls to Pacific Division Rivals - San Jose Earthquakes II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC 2 Stories
- St Louis CITY2 Draws Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in Regulation Before Falling in Penalty Shootout
- St Louis CITY2 Squares off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Energizer Park on Sunday Night
- Enjoy a St Louis CITY2 Match with Your Favorite Canine Pups at the Park Presented by Purina Returns to Energizer Park Friday, August 28
- St Louis CITY2 Falls, 2-1, to Portland Timbers2 on Saturday Night at Energizer Park
- St Louis CITY2 Acquires Former USYNT Forward Nighte Pickering Via Transfer from Las Vegas Lights FC