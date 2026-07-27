St Louis CITY2 Draws Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in Regulation Before Falling in Penalty Shootout

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 earned one point after falling to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Energizer Park on Sunday Night. Zack Lillington opened the scoring in the fifth minute, earning his first professional goal off an assist from Zach Zengue. Whitecaps FC 2's Daniel Ittycheria responded with the tying goal late in first half stoppage time. In the penalty shootout following regulation, Lillington, Zengue and Patrick McDonald converted their penalty kicks for CITY2.

CITY2 will return home to play Real Monarchs next Sunday, August 2 at Energizer Park with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Zack Lillington scored his first professional goal

Zach Zengue recorded his second assist of the season. Zengue has recorded assists in back-to-back matches for CITY2

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Zack Lillington (Zach Zengue), 5th minute - Zack Lillington scored with a header from the center of the box to the top left corner.

VAN: Daniel Ittycheria, 45th minute + 7 - Daniel Ittycheria scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Zack Lillington (Zach Zengue), 5'

VAN: Daniel Ittycheria, 45'+7

Misconduct Summary

VAN: Trevor Wright (caution), 14'

STL: Owen Jorgensen (caution), 85'

Lineups

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Chris Pearson © (Owen Jorgensen, 73'), D Zack Lillington, D Andrew De Gannes; M Patrick McDonald, M Trip Clancy, M Zach Zengue, M Yu Ota (Lorenzo Cornelius, 73'); F Brendan McSorley (Samuel Goldstein, 10', Nighte Pickering, 62'), F Sidney Paris, F Riley Lynch (Tyson Pearce, 62')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, D Emiliano Chavez, D Adeteye Gbadehan, M Alex Jundt

TOTAL SHOTS: 29; SHOTS ON GOAL: 13; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

VAN: GK Sam Rogers, D Trevor Wright ©, D Immanuel Mathe, D Micaah Garnette, D Yuma Tsuji; M Cristiano Bruletti, M Carson Rassak, M Ryder Sewell (Tyler Brown, 62'), M Kevin Podgorni, M Yeider Zuluaga (Marko Popovic, 79'); F Daniel Ittycheria (Liam Campagna, 90'+3)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Timothy Lodder

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 11

Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Assistant Referees: Tyler Spiczka, Douglas Clayton

Fourth Official: Esad Omanovic

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Sunny, 93 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.