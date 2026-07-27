Orlando City B Falls 1-0 to Huntsville City FC

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (8-5-7, 35 points) fell 1-0 to Huntsville City FC (7-7-5, 28 points) on Sunday night at Osceola County Stadium in the club's first match in Central Florida since June 28.

The two sides played an evenly contested first half, with both teams generating chances in attack. Orlando City B goalkeeper Juan Rojas recorded three saves in the opening 45 minutes to keep the match scoreless heading into the halftime break.

In the 64th minute, Huntsville City FC found the game's lone goal through substitute Zidane Yañez. Just one minute after entering the match, Yañez reacted first to a loose ball in front of goal following a deflected shot and finished from close range to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

Orlando City B pushed for an equalizer throughout the closing stages but was unable to find one. The result ended the club's scoring streak at nine consecutive matches, dating back to May 24 against Inter Miami CF II, matching its longest scoring streak of the 2026 season set across the club's first nine matches of the campaign.

Orlando City B will now begin a four-match road trip on Saturday, Aug. 1, traveling to Connecticut to take on CT United FC at Reese Stadium (7 p.m. ET | OneFootball).

Match Notes:

Failing to score on Saturday night, Orlando City B saw its nine-match scoring streak come to an end. The streak matched the club's longest scoring run of the 2026 season, first set across its opening nine matches of the campaign.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, Nicolas Lasheras made his 10th career professional appearance.

Ignacio Gomez made his 15th appearance of the 2026 campaign.

Orlando City Academy's Matthew Belgodere made the 10th start of his professional career.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made three changes to the starting lineup from the Lions' last match against Chattanooga FC, inserting Parker Amoo-Mensah, Albright Chikamso and Caleb Trombino into the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

64' Zidane Yañez - HNT 1, ORL 0

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 0 0 0

Huntsville City FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

HNT - Zidane Yañez 64''

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Pedro Leão (Yellow Card) 6'

HNT - Charles Brunet (Yellow Card) 79'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Juan Rojas; D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Albright Chikamso (Titus Sandy Jr. 70'), Landon Okonski (Brady Kendall 81'), Tahir Reid-Brown (c); M Gustavo Caraballo (Justin Hylton 70'), Ignacio Gomez (Nicolas Lasheras 62'), Caleb Trombino (Nicolas Torres 70'), Matthew Belgodere; F Issah Haruna, Pedro Leão

Substitutes Not Used: GK Tristan Himes

Huntsville City FC - GK Will Mackay; D Julian Gaines, Nigel Prince, Thomas Williams, Reed Baker-Whiting (Leo Christiano 46'); M Misei Yoshizawa (Xavier Aguilar 81'), Moisés Véliz (Nick Pariano 80'), Aiden Jarvis, Jordan Knight (Malachi Molina 53'); F Charles Brunet, Maximus Ekk (Zidane Yañez 62')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Yagashkin; D Kessy Coulibaly, Maikel Caicedo; F Nicklaus Sullivan

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 26, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL- 3

HNT - 13

Saves:

ORL- 4

HNT- 0

Fouls:

ORL- 13

HNT- 8

Corners:

ORL- 3

HNT- 4







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