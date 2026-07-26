Atlanta United 2 Topples New York City FC II

Published on July 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat on the road against Atlanta United 2 on Sunday morning. Arif Kovac's first-half opener and second-half brace put the hosts in control, but first professional goals from Niccolo Vafiades and Juan Ponce kept the visitors in contention. Despite a spirited late push, Matt Pilkington's side were unable to find an equalizer.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back on the road Sunday morning to take on Atlanta United 2 in wet conditions.

Matt Pilkington's side were keen to bounce back from a disappointing defeat last time out, while Atlanta were also looking to return to winning ways after losing to Huntsville City FC the previous week. Elsewhere, there was a first professional start for NYCFC II goalkeeper Dylan McDermott.

An even opening 10 minutes saw both sides attempt to establish control before Atlanta claimed the lead in the 12th minute through Arif Kovac.

The forward had gone close just moments earlier but made no mistake with his second opportunity, powering a side-footed volley past McDermott from 12 yards out.

New York City FC II responded well and pinned Atlanta back inside their own half in the minutes that followed. A series of dangerous free kicks created promising situations, but none resulted in an equalizer.

As the half wore on, clear-cut chances became scarce, with both teams lacking quality in the final third before Atlanta fashioned several opportunities shortly after the half-hour mark.

Andrew Jardines was first to threaten with an effort from distance before Dominik Chong Qui also failed to hit the target in the 36th minute. Toto Majub then saw his shot blocked by Jonathan Lopez, while Chong Qui forced a save from McDermott three minutes later.

Kovac almost grabbed his second in first-half stoppage time after cutting inside onto his left foot, only to drag his shot wide of the near post.

Confusion then surrounded the closing moments of the half after New York City FC II appeared to have found an equalizer, only for the referee's whistle to intervene. Kieran Smith raced in behind and found the net, but the official instead awarded NYCFC II a free kick after judging Smith to have been fouled in the buildup, bringing play back before the finish.

The second half began with an early chance for Atlanta after Enzo Dovolo burst down the wing and flashed a cross through the area that Kovac could not turn on target.

Kovac went close again in the 51st minute after creating space inside the box, only for McDermott to produce a brilliant one-handed save.

NYCFC II responded through Gil De Souza, whose effort from a tight angle was well saved by Atlanta goalkeeper James Donaldson.

The contest then burst into life with two goals in four minutes. First, Kovac grabbed his second of the afternoon after timing his run perfectly before firing across McDermott and into the bottom corner.

Pilkington responded with a double substitution, introducing James Bilden and Niccolo Vafiades.

It proved an inspired change as Vafiades capitalized on a misplaced back pass, raced through on goal, and calmly slotted home for his first professional goal.

The visitors looked to build on that momentum and came close to equalizing with three chances in quick succession. Lopez saw his initial effort blocked before Vafiades' follow-up was also denied. The rebound then fell kindly to Lopez once more, but his second attempt drifted wide.

Luka Sunjic then tried his luck from distance, but his effort was blocked.

Unfortunately, that missed opportunity proved costly as Atlanta restored their two-goal advantage in the 86th minute through Liam Butts, who turned Cameron Dunbar's cross into the net.

To their credit, NYCFC II continued to push forward and were rewarded two minutes later. Juan Ponce rose highest to head home Lopez's cross and reduce the deficit heading into stoppage time.

Pilkington turned to his bench once more, introducing Adonis Campos in place of Smith, while Caleb Danquah replaced Sunjic.

Captain Joseph Suchecki then tested Donaldson from distance, but the Atlanta goalkeeper was equal to the effort.

Unfortunately for NYCFC II, Ponce's goal proved to be the final strike of the afternoon as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, August 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2026

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