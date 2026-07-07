Marquez Chinches Point at the Death, Kerkvliet Secures Another in Shootouts

Published on July 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







Real Monarchs entered the final leg of its three match road trip on Sunday coming off back-to-back away defeats, the home side, LAFC 2 were coming off back-to-back victories. The match broke out early as a technical back and forth game that saw quality chances from both sides who both had an opportunity to secure all three points away. In the end, a late equalizer from Real Monarchs forced a penalty shootout that the Utah side won in the tenth round.

Man of the Match: Omar Marquez

Celebrating his 50th professional appearance Marquez made his appearance known. Real Monarchs opening goal came as a result of a LAFC 2 goal kick that bounced around the midfield area before falling to Real Monarchs midfielder Omar Marquez who immediately made a surging run down the right side of the pitch. Marquez then struck a low driven ball across the penalty box to an oncoming Jesus Barea who finished it calmly into the net to give the Real Monarchs the 1-0 lead. Barea has now scored in back-to-back matches on the way to netting his 3rd goal in only 4 appearances this season.

In the 90+4 minute, Monarchs saw itself down 2-1 with only 13 seconds left to play and a throw-in on the defensive side of the pitch. Kerkvliet received the throw-in before moving it calmly over to Centerback Calderon as LAFC dropped back to prevent a late equalizer. Attempting to move up the pitch with a ball over the top, Real Monarchs' last ditch effort deflected off the head of a LAFC defender directly into the path of Marquez's desperation sprint. The homegrown midfielder shrugged off one defender then proceeded to unleash a strike that found the upper right corner of the net to level the match at 2-2 with the last kick of regulation and forcing a penalty shootout.

To cap off a brilliant night for the young Real Monarchs midfielder, Marquez confidently dispatched his penalty to the bottom right of the goal in the penalty shootout.

The Quick Feet from Max Kerkvliet Makes it Difficult for LAFC 2 to Breakthrough

LAFC 2 looked to defend their seven home game unbeaten streak by threatening early with back-to-back point blank chances to score. The hosts first chance was generated from a cross where a LAFC attacker's headed attempt at the back post was denied down low by the right leg of Max Kerkvliet. LAFC 2 then gathered the rebound to swing in a second corner where Skylar Kaplan had a clear shot in the middle of the six yard box. Kerkvliet stood tall and used every inch of his 6'5" frame to deny the home team's attacker the satisfaction of watching the net ripple.

Kerkvliet's presence in the goal gave LAFC shootout takers something to think about as two LAFC players sailed the crossbar helping the Monarchs win the shootout and take 2 points back to the Wasatch Front.

Kerkvliet joined Real Salt Lake back in 2025 through the MLS SuperDraft, selected in the first round with the 21st pick out of UCONN. Last year, Kerkvliet only featured in 12 matches for the Monarchs as he competed fiercely to become the number one option for Mark Lowry's side. Despite playing 932 minutes in his first season, Kerkvliet displayed incredible position and awareness which he combined with his large frame to become a great brick wall for the Utah side.

Looking Ahead

The Monarchs return home to America First Field to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 this Saturday, July 11 with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets will be available at the door.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2026

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