Toronto FC II Tops FC Cincinnati 2

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (7W-9L-3T, 25 points) returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 (4W-13L-1T, 14 points) on Friday evening, courtesy of first-half goals from Lucas Dawson, Antone Bossenberry and Elias Khodri at York Lions Stadium.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made a pair of changes from last Sunday's road eleven against CT United FC with Luca Costabile and Tristan Blyth making way for Micah Chisholm and Antone Bossenberry.

The Young Reds flew out of the traps and stormed into a commanding three-goal first-half lead, opening the scoring early through Lucas Dawson. A slick give-and-go between Jahmarie Nolan and Dawson sent the young winger bursting down the right flank, where a well-timed run was capped by a composed finessed finish into the back of the net.

The 11th minute opener marked Dawson's first goal for TFC II and at 15 years, 1 month and 13 days old, the TFC Academy product became the youngest goalscorer in Young Reds history.

Toronto FC II doubled their advantage fifteen minutes later when Antone Bossenberry reacted quickest to Stefan Kapor's headed clearance inside his own half. The attacking midfielder, who was named to Canada's roster for the upcoming Concacaf U-20 Championship earlier in the day, took a clever touch beyond the last Cincinnati 2 defender, surged through on goal and coolly curled his finish past goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

The 26th minute strike marked Bossenberry's second goal of the season, while Kapor registered his first professional assist for TFC II.

The hosts added a third shortly after through Elias Khodri following another well-worked move. On the play, Jahmarie Nolan displayed excellent hold-up play to bring down Raequan Campbell-Dennis' throw-in before slipping Elias Khodri into space down the right, where the French attacker beat his defender, cut inside and rifled a powerful left-footed finish beyond Mrozek.

The 36th minute strike marked Khodri's third goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, while Nolan recorded his team-leading 10th goal contribution (seven goals, three assists) of the season.

FC Cincinnati 2 pulled a goal back through Charlie Holmes, who side-footed home Deiver Mosquera's cross but the 77th minute strike proved to be only a consolation as the Young Reds secured all three points with a 3-1 victory.

Next up, Toronto FC II head to the Sunshine State to face Inter Miami CF II on Saturday, July 25. Kick-off from Inter Miami CF Stadium is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

TOR - Lucas Dawson 11' (Jahmarie Nolan)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 26' (Stefan Kapor)

TOR - Elias Khodri 36' (Jahmarie Nolan)

CIN - Charlie Holmes 77' (Deiver Mosquera)

Misconduct Summary

CIN - Stiven Jimenez 43' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 55' (caution)

CIN - Félix Samson 58' (caution)

CIN - Sami Lachekar 73' (caution)

TOR - Theo Rigopoulos 80' (caution)

TOR - Shyon Pinnock 88' (caution)

CIN - Deiver Mosquera 90+2' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis (Theo Rigopoulos 46'), Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 75'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau, Antone Bossenberry; Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 68'), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Daniel Stampatori, Luca Costabile, Diego Nué-Brito, Edwin Omoregbe

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Fabian Mrozek; Deiver Mosquera, Félix Samson (C), Sami Lachekar (Landon Born 88'), Noah Gassan; Leonardo Orejarena, Stiven Jimenez (Yair Ramos 46'), Stefan Chirila; Ademar Chávez (Mathías Vásquez 46'), Charlie Holmes, Kristian Fletcher (Nathan Gray 46')

Substitutes Not Used: David Paz, Dominick Lester, Jack Mize

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson scored his first professional goal for Toronto FC II.

At 15 years, 1 month and 13 days, Dawson becomes the youngest player to score a goal in TFC II history.

Stefan Kapor registered his first assist for the Young Reds.

Jahmarie Nolan registered multiple assists (two) in a single game for the first time in his Toronto FC II career.

With two first-half assists, Nolan has now recorded a team-leading 10 goal contributions (seven goals, three assists) during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Marko Stojadinovic made his 75th appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into fourth outright on the club's all-time appearances list.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 17, 2026

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