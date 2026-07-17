Colorado Rapids 2 Acquire Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from FC Cincinnati 2

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today that the club has acquired goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from FC Cincinnati 2.

"We're pleased to welcome Bryan to Colorado. Bryan gives us another quality option at the goalkeeper position and will spend time with both the first and second teams this season," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "He brings a strong work ethic and valuable professional experience, and we're excited to see him integrate with our group."

Dowd, 24, joins the club after spending the last year with FC Cincinnati 2 where he continued his professional development between the posts. During the 2026 season, the goalkeeper made five starts, logging 450 minutes and recording 18 saves. Dowd also had short term called ups with FC Cincinnati's first team on multiple occasions.

Selected sixth by Chicago Fire FC in the 2024 MLS Super Draft, the Oak Park, Illinois native gained professional experience across MLS NEXT Pro and the USL Championship. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, Dowd has spent time with Huntsville City FC and Chicago Fire FC II, registering 18 appearances over 1,620 minutes while posting 74 saves. Dowd was loaned to FC Tulsa in 2025, where he recorded three appearances and one clean sheet.

During his collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame, Dowd totaled 63 appearances with 24 clean sheets. In his final season at Notre Dame, he started all 21 matches and secured 12 wins. Dowd's senior year performance earned him United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors in addition to being named TopDrawerSoccer's National Player of the Year. The goalkeeper also rounded out his season as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 acquire goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from FC Cincinnati 2.

Bryan Dowd

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 174

Date of birth: March 8, 2002

Hometown: Oak Park, I.L.

Acquisition date: July 17, 2026







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