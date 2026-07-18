Toronto FC II (3) - FC Cincinnati 2 (1) Postgame Summary

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Lucas Dawson 11' (Jahmarie Nolan)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 26' (Stefan Kapor)

TOR - Elias Khodri 36' (Jahmarie Nolan)

CIN - Charlie Holmes 77' (Deiver Mosquera)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Stiven Jimenez 43' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 55' (caution)

CIN - Félix Samson 58' (caution)

CIN - Sami Lachekar 73' (caution)

TOR - Theo Rigopoulos 80' (caution)

TOR - Shyon Pinnock 88' (caution)

CIN - Deiver Mosquera 90+2' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 7-9-3 25 points

FC Cincinnati 2 4-13-1 14 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis (Theo Rigopoulos 46'), Reid Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Lucas Dawson (Shyon Pinnock 75'), Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau, Antone Bossenberry; Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 68'), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Daniel Stampatori, Luca Costabile, Diego Nué-Brito, Edwin Omoregbe

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Fabian Mrozek; Deiver Mosquera, Félix Samson (C), Sami Lachekar (Landon Born 88'), Noah Gassan; Leonardo Orejarena, Stiven Jimenez (Yair Ramos 46'), Stefan Chirila; Ademar Chávez (Mathías Vásquez 46'), Charlie Holmes, Kristian Fletcher (Nathan Gray 46')

Substitutes Not Used: David Paz, Dominick Lester, Jack Mize

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson scored his first professional goal for Toronto FC II.

At 15 years, 1 month and 13 days, Dawson becomes the youngest player to score a goal in TFC II history.

Stefan Kapor registered his first assist for the Young Reds. Jahmarie Nolan registered multiple assists (two) in a single game for the first time in his Toronto FC II career.

With two first-half assists, Nolan has now recorded a team-leading ten goal contributions (seven goals, three assists) during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Marko Stojadinovic made his 75th appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into fourth outright on the club's all-time appearances list.







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