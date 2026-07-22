Jahmarie Nolan and Raequan Campbell-Dennis of Toronto FC II Named to Jamaica Roster for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Published on July 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II pair Jahmarie Nolan and Raequan Campbell-Dennis have been named to the Jamaican Men's National Team roster for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, set to take place in Mexico from July 24 to August 9. The marquee U-20 tournament will serve as direct qualification for both the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Both Nolan and Campbell-Dennis played pivotal roles in Jamaica's successful qualification campaign earlier this year in Curaçao. In five matches, Nolan scored five goals, while Campbell-Dennis added another four, as the Reggae Boyz scored 28 goals, recorded five consecutive victories and clean sheets to secure their place at the continental championship.

Nolan, 16, is currently in his second season with Toronto FC II after joining the Young Reds in March 2025. The Kingston, Jamaica native has registered a team-leading 10 goal contributions (seven goals, three assists) in 15 appearances through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Campbell-Dennis, 18, signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on July 10, becoming the 59th Toronto FC Academy athlete to join TFC II. The Toronto, Ontario native has made 11 appearances for the Young Reds and earned MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek honours after recording two assists in the club's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union II on May 29.

Drawn into Group C alongside Honduras, Panama and Canada, Jamaica will open group stage play against Honduras on July 26 before facing Panama on July 29. The Reggae Boyz will then conclude the group stage against Canada on August 1, with the Canadian roster featuring fellow Toronto FC athletes Richard Chukwu, Antone Bossenberry and Tim Fortier. All three of Jamaica's group stage matches will be played at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla.

The four semi-finalists of the Concacaf U-20 Championship will secure berths to the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while the highest-finishing Concacaf nation outside the United States will earn the region's second berth at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA. The tournament champion, along with the top finisher from each of Concacaf's Caribbean, Central American, and North American zones, will also qualify for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. All 25 Concacaf U-20 Championship matches will air live in Canada on OneSoccer.

Jamaica 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship Schedule

Sunday, July 26 - Honduras vs. Jamaica | (9:00 p.m. ET) | Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla

Wednesday, July 29 - Jamaica vs. Panama | (4:00 p.m. ET) | Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla

Saturday, August 1 - Canada vs. Jamaica | (4:00 p.m. ET) | Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla

Tuesday, August 4 - Wednesday, August 5 - Quarter-Finals* | Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla

Friday, August 7 - Semi-Finals* | Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla

Sunday, August 9 - Championship Final* | Estadio Banorte in Mexico City

* - subject to qualification

JAMAICA CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER

Position - Name // Club

GK - Joshua Grant // FC Naples

D - Damaria McIntosh // New England Revolution

D - Jaquan Brown // Portmore United FC

D - Dante Plunkett // Manchester United FC

F - Cai McLean // Inter Miami CF

M - Owen Jumpp // Mt. Pleasant FA

F - Jahmarie Nolan // Toronto FC II

M - Jermaine Young // Casa Pia A.C.

F - Giovanni Taylor // Arnett Gardens FC

M - Jabarie Howell // Mt. Pleasant FA

M - Jahmani Bell // Houston Dynamo

F - Sean Leighton // Chapelton Maroons FC

GK - Johnoi Steadman // St. Elizabeth Technical High School

D - Duwayne Burgher // Waterhouse FC

F - Jamone Lyle // Waterhouse FC

D - Raequan Campbell-Dennis // Toronto FC II

M - Santana Headley // Portmore United FC

M - Kimarly Scott // Cavalier FC

D - Brandon Bent // Miami FC

M - Che Gardner // Stockport County FC

GK - Justin Murray // Glenmuir High







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