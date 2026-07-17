Sporting KC II Returns to Victory Field for First Time Since May to Take on MNUFC 2

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







For the first time since May, Sporting Kansas City II returns to Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday to take on MNUFC 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT with livestreams available in the OneFootball app and MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

This will be the third and final meeting between the two sides. Minnesota has taken both games, including a 4-3 win at home in which SKC II's comeback fell just short. Forward Tega Ikoba scored twice with Missael Rodriguez adding a third goal for Kansas City with the final kick of the game.

Ikoba is tied for the team lead in goals with Sporting KC Academy foward Kashan Hines. Both players have five goals. Hines netted his fifth in SKC II's last game, a road defeat at Earthquakes II.

Fellow SKC Academy player Ty Haas set up Hines' goal against San Jose with a perfect cross into the area. Haas has one goal and one assist so far this season and has appeared in 13 matches as an amateur.

Luca Antongirolami came on as a substitute against Quakes II in his first appearance as a professional player. Antongirolami signed a deal that will have him play with SKC II until the start of the 2027-28 MLS season when he will elevate to a Homegrown, first team player. Defender Pierre Lurot has been Antongirolami's centerback partner this season. Lurot, a second year pro is the only SKC II player to play every minute this season and ranks second in the league in minutes played.

SKC II will get back midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga who spend time with Mexico's U-15 National Team in Toluca, Mexico. Loyo Reynaga and the El Tri U-15s played in the FMF Super Cup in which the SKC II midfielder scored twice against the Amateur Sector Team on Thursday.

Minnesota, led by head coach Fanendo Adi, occupy fourth place in the Western Conference entering Sunday. Their last performance saw them knock off the MLS NEXT Pro point leaders Austin FC II on the road in a 3-2 win. Their leading scorer is Marcus Caldeira who has 10 goals, tied for third most in MLS NEXT Pro.

After taking on MNUFC 2, SKC II will not have to wait two months to play their next home game this time around as they host Houston Dynamo 2 on Friday, July 31 at Victory Field. Tickets for the 7 p.m. CT showdown are on sale at SeatGeek.com and the game will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 19

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvMIN

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @MNUFC2

Instagram: @MNUFC2







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 17, 2026

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