Sporting KC II Takes on Earthquakes II in First Game Since June 21

Published on July 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II returns to the pitch tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7 when they take on San Jose Earthquakes II at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California. This will be Sporting KC II's first game since their 2-1 loss at Austin FC II on June 21. The game will air live on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app and will begin at 9 p.m. CT.

Head coach Lee Tschantret and his SKC II squad have been road warriors throughout the middle third of the MLS NEXT Pro season. Four of their last six matches have come away from home including two 3-1 road wins.

The group's most recent win came at Real Monarchs on May 29 thanks to two goals from Tega Ikoba and one from Kashan Hines. Shane Donovan assisted on both of Ikoba's goals and has four goal contributions in his last three games.

Donovan paces SKC II in goal contributions with seven. The forward picked up his fourth goal of the campaign against Austin, tucking a shot from just outside the box into the lower right corner of the goal. His four goals are tied for second most on the team along with Hines and Missael Rodriguez.

Hines earned his first USYNT call up in June and returned to the field as a second half substitute against Austin. Rodriguez has started 16 of 17 appearances and has one assist along with his four goals. His last score was a banger in the final minute of a 4-3 loss at MNUFC 2 on June 8.

Anchoring SKC II's backline in 2026 has been center back Pierre Lurot. The SKC II co-captain has 17 starts and is the only player to play every minute this season. He is one of just three players in MLS NEXT Pro to play in all 17 games this year. Mitch Ferguson made his first appearance since March 28 when he came on in the second half in Austin. The Notre Dame alum and former SKC Academy player had started all five of SKC II's first matches before picking up an injury.

Luca Antongirolami, an SKC Academy product stepped up to be Lurot's centerback partner while Ferguson was out, starting six of eight matches on the campaign. The Kansas City native signed a hybrid deal with Sporting and will elevate to the SKC II professional roster before joining the Sporting Kansas City first team as a Homegrown player ahead of the 2027-28 MLS season.

Quakes II boasts an impressive 4-1-0 record at home this season. They are led by head coach Dan DeGeer in his third season and occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Midfielder Zachary Bohane and forward Julian Donnery lead the offensive attack for San Jose, scoring five goals apiece. Donnery also has assisted on two goals for Quakes II.

Following the road trip to The Golden State, SKC II will host MNUFC 2 at Victory Field for the first time since May 22. Kickoff for the matchup with Minnesota is set for 7 p.m. CT with live streams available on MLSNEXTPro.com and on the OneFootball app. Tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 18

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2026

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Cardinale Stadium (Seaside, California)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SJvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @EarthquakesII

Instagram: @EarthquakesII







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