SKC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Brady Krysiewicz to Amateur Deal Ahead of Tonight's Game

Published on July 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy goalkeeper Brady Krysiewicz to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of tonight's game at San Jose Earthquakes II.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper will be eligible to play in all Sporting KC II games this season on an amateur basis, preserving his NCAA eligibility.

Krysiewicz joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2022 and has represented the club at every age level from U-13 through U-16 and competed at prestigious MLS NEXT events as well as Sporting KC's Patterson Cup and Cronos Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. He played a pivotal role in the U-15s success throughout the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, keeping two clean sheets at the 2025 MLS NEXT Flex to help the group qualify for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Sporting KC II will take on Earthquakes II tonight at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California. The contest will kick at 9 p.m. CT and is free to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

VITALS:

Brady Krysiewicz

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 1/2/2010 (16)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 185 lbs.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2026

SKC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Brady Krysiewicz to Amateur Deal Ahead of Tonight's Game - Sporting Kansas City II

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