Sporting KC II Falls 6-1 at Earthquakes II

Published on July 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (3-12-3, 13 points) fell 6-1 to San Jose Earthquakes II (8-4-3, 28 points) on Tuesday night at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California. Kashan Hines scored his fifth goal of the season on Ty Haas's first professional assist to even the score at one, but two goals before halftime gave San Jose the lead at the break. Three more goals in the second lifted the home side to a 6-1 win and makes them the highest scoring team in the Western Conference at the end of Matchweek 18.

Jacob Molinaro was called into action in the third minute and repelled Tomo Allen's shot from the center of the box with a quick drop to his left where he secured the ball into his possession. The hosts would grab the early lead in the eighth minute off a tap in from Shane de Flores right in front of the goal mouth after he got on the end of a redirected free kick from Julian Donnery's head.

After 25 minutes without either side really generating much, Hines brought the game back on even terms. A tantalizing ball sent in by Haas from the right side off the attacking third was met by Hines and headed past the keeper and into the back of the net. With his fifth goal of the season, Hines ties forward Tega Ikoba for the most on the team in 2026.

Not even five minutes later, Molinaro made a brilliant save on Donnery, turning his shot aside with a strong, two-handed save. San Jose reclaimed the lead in the 39th when Kaedren Spivey headed the ball back into an open net after Molinaro got a hand on a cross but was unable to clear it over the Quakes II midfielder's head.

The hosts doubled their lead in the first minute of first half stoppage time thanks to another assist from Donnery. The midfielder slotted a ball back to Zachary Bohane who netted his sixth goal of the campaign with a rip into the far post from the top of the box with his left foot.

Head coach Lee Tschantret made one change after the break, bringing on Blaine Mabie for Johann Ortiz in the 46th. The Quakes wasted no time netting their fourth, with Donnery adding to his two assists with a goal of his own. A rolled shot from the winger pinged off the inside of the far post and bounced over the goal line.

Tschantret made two more subs in the 57th minute, bringing on Luca Antongirolami for Mitch Ferguson, marking Antongirolami's first appearance as a professional player after the SKC Academy defender signed a hybrid deal on Monday. Missael Rodriguez, a former Quakes II member, also came on in place of Haas. Daniel Russo replaced Zane Wantland at the hour mark for SKC II's fourth sub.

The final sub came in the 73rd with Trevor Burns coming on for Gael Quintero. Warren Boyce, who came in off the bench in the 75th minute, added a fifth for San Jose, finding the lower left corner of the goal from just beyond the box for his first goal of the season. Boyce got his second goal of the evening after being slipped in behind SKC II's defense in the 89th minute by fellow substitute Jermaine Spivey.

Sporting KC II will take on MNUFC 2 on Sunday, July 19 at 7 p.m. CT in the team's first home match since May 22. Tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com and the game can be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Sporting KC II 1-6 San Jose Earthquakes II

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (3-12-3, 13 points) 1 0 1

San Jose Earthquakes II (8-4-3, 28 points) 3 2 6

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot (C), Mitch Ferguson (Luca Antongirolami 57'), Zane Wantland (Daniel Russo 60'); Gael Quintero (Trevor Burns 73'), Carter Derksen, Johann Ortiz (Blaine Mabie 46'); Ty Haas (Missael Rodriguez 57'), Kashan Hines, Shane Donovan

Subs Not Used: Brady Krysiewicz, Finn Dean, Edson Brooks

Earthquakes II: Connor Lambe (Marcelo Avalos 86); Shane De Flores, Jacob Heisner, Niklas Dossmann, Diogo Brandes Baptista (Nikko Perez 86'); Kaedren Spivey (Jorge Torres 87'), Rohan Rajagopal (C), Gabriel Serra; Zachary Bohane (Warren Boyce 75'), Tomo Allen (Jermaine Spivey 75'), Julian Donnery

Subs Not Used: Dominic Lorenti, Martin Mukah Kwende Jr.

Scoring Summary:

SJ - Shane de Flores 4 (Julian Donnery) 8'

SKC - Kashan Hines 5 (Ty Haas) 32'

SJ - Kaedren Spivey 3 (Unassisted) 40'

SJ - Zachary Bohane 6 (Julian Donnery) 45+1'

SJ - Julian Donnery 6 (Diogo Baptista) 48'

SJ - Warren Boyce 1 (Rohan Rajagopal) 81'

SJ - Warren Boyce 2 (Jermaine Spivey) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Diogo Baptista (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 76'

SKC - Trevor Burns (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 88'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC SJ

Shots

6 18

Shots on Goal

2 9

Saves

3 1

Fouls

10 14

Offsides

1 2

Corner Kicks

3 5

Referee: Eduardo Hernandez

Assistant Referee: Peter Hanson

Assistant Referee: Eric Krueger

Fourth Official: Jenna Whipple







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